Deborah Vance is almost back in action as the showrunners of HBO Max‘s Hacks revealed production on Season 3 will resume in two weeks following star Jean Smart‘s recently revealed heart procedure.

According to Variety, executive producers Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky provided the update at the Writers Guild Awards where they won in the category Episodic Comedy for Season 2’s finale installment, “The One, The Only.” “She’s doing great,” Downs said about Smart. “She actually said to me recently that she’s better than ever, which I believe because she is Jean Smart. She’s at home. Obviously, not out on the town tonight. But she’s doing really well.”

Filming for Season 3 of Hacks started late last year as the creatives and cast members teased a return to filming for the new chapter in November 2022. As for Smart, Downs added, “We’re supposed to go back the week after next, but it all just depends, we have to get back into it cautiously and make sure that everybody is safe.”

Despite Season 3 being halfway through production, the unexpected pause has pushed the show’s premiere back to later in the year at a yet-to-be-set date. “And that’s totally fine,” Aniello said. “I think we’re all feeling like the most important thing for us is everybody on the crew, including Jean’s health and wellness and well-being feeling taken care of. And so we’re feeling it’s all good. We are getting to take a little more time in the edit early.”

Smart, who has also collaborated with HBO on Watchmen and Mare of Easttown, revealed news about her health battle on Instagram on February 23, writing, “February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

Stay tuned for more news on Hacks' upcoming season as we await the restart of production

