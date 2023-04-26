‘Yellowjackets’ Won’t Air This Weekend, Here’s the Release Schedule for Season 2

Showtime‘s Yellowjackets is taking a week off this coming April 30, and new episodes won’t be debuting on the network, on-demand, or the platform’s streaming service until May.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will resume with its sixth episode, “Qui,” on streaming and on-demand Friday, May 5. It will then air on Showtime on Sunday, May 9, at 9 p.m.. “The Yellowjackets, trapped inside on a snow day, revisit the highlights, humiliations and traumas of “Health Class,”” according to an official synopsis. Meanwhile, “Taissa and Vanessa help each other kindly rewind, Misty explores joining a classic Cosmic American tribute band, Lisa helps Natalie carp the day, and Shauna gets a pop quiz on her cookie-reading assignment.”

Three episodes will remain after its return, including the season finale, entitled “Storytelling,” on May 26 (or May 28 on Showtime).

The series follows a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series star Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, and more.

Check out the schedule for the rest of Season 2 below:

Episode 206: “Qui”

Available on streaming & on-demand Friday, May 5

On-air Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 207: “Burial”

Available on streaming & on-demand Friday, May 12

On-air Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 208: “It Chooses”

Available on streaming & on-demand Friday, May 19

On-air Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 209: “Storytelling” (season finale)

Available on streaming & on-demand Friday, May 26

On-air Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT