Louis and Lestat are back in the first photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2.

Premiering in 2024 on AMC, the second season will see Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid reprise their roles as Louis de Point du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, who let’s just say didn’t end things on the greatest of terms in Season 1’s cutthroat finale.

Eric Bogosian returns as journalist Daniel Molloy, Assad Zaman returns as Armand, whose true identity was revealed in the final moments of the finale, and Ben Daniels joins as Santiago. Bailey Bass, however, will not be coming back. Replacing her as Claudia is Delainey Hayles. The first look at her killer vampire teen was seen in the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 teaser trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Season 2 will cover the remaining plot of Anne Rice‘s Interview With the Vampire novel, the first book in The Vampire Chronicles series. The Théâtre des Vampires will take center stage in the new episodes, a plot line book fans have been eager to see in this AMC adaptation.

Lestat was left barely clinging to immortal life at the end of last season. The Season 2 trailer hints his presence (or lack thereof) will follow Louis and Claudia to the Parisian theater, of which Lestat is a co-founder. This theater, seen in the flashback storyline, will also show Louis and Armand’s first meeting. In the present-day timeline, Louis and Armand are a couple and Lestat is nowhere to be seen. But does that mean he’s nowhere to be found?

Get a glimpse of Anderson and Reid in the new photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 below, along with Season 2 posters revealed at SDCC 2023.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2, 2024, AMC