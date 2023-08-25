See First Photos of Louis & Lestat in ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Louis and Lestat are back in the first photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2.

Premiering in 2024 on AMC, the second season will see Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid reprise their roles as Louis de Point du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, who let’s just say didn’t end things on the greatest of terms in Season 1’s cutthroat finale.

Eric Bogosian returns as journalist Daniel Molloy, Assad Zaman returns as Armand, whose true identity was revealed in the final moments of the finale, and Ben Daniels joins as Santiago. Bailey Bass, however, will not be coming back. Replacing her as Claudia is Delainey Hayles. The first look at her killer vampire teen was seen in the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 teaser trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Season 2 will cover the remaining plot of Anne Rice‘s Interview With the Vampire novel, the first book in The Vampire Chronicles series. The Théâtre des Vampires will take center stage in the new episodes, a plot line book fans have been eager to see in this AMC adaptation.

Lestat was left barely clinging to immortal life at the end of last season. The Season 2 trailer hints his presence (or lack thereof) will follow Louis and Claudia to the Parisian theater, of which Lestat is a co-founder. This theater, seen in the flashback storyline, will also show Louis and Armand’s first meeting. In the present-day timeline, Louis and Armand are a couple and Lestat is nowhere to be seen. But does that mean he’s nowhere to be found?

Get a glimpse of Anderson and Reid in the new photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 below, along with Season 2 posters revealed at SDCC 2023.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2, 2024, AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Point du Lac

Is this flashback or present-day Louis? Based on the lighting and the grey background, it looks like his Dubai penthouse. Wherever or whenever he is, Anderson’s vampire is sporting a new hairstyle.

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Lestat appears to be sitting in a carriage in this shot. Could he be on his way to the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris? Based on his clothing and mode of transportation, it seems this could be a flashback to Lestat’s life in Paris long before he met Louis. With Season 2 picking up close to where the previous left off, Louis and Claudia will be in Paris in the early 1900s.

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 poster
AMC

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

As revealed at SDCC, the Season 2 posters all come with different French lines. The phrase on Claudia’s reads, “La famille est un monstre,” which translates to, “The family is a monster.”

AMC

Assad Zaman as Armand, Jacob Anderson as Louis

Fans will see Louis and Armand’s origin story in the new season. Their poster says, “L’amour est un monstre,” which means, “Love is a monster.”

AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis

Louis’s solo poster hints at the state in which he left Lestat in Season 1. The slogan reads, “La mémoire est un monstre,” which means, “memory is a monster.”

AMC

Delainey Hayles, Jacob Anderson, and Sam Reid as Claudia, Louis, and Lestat

The only poster that features Lestat shows him looming over his former family with no French slogan. What Louis and Claudia did to him, and what Louis kept hidden from his undead daughter, will haunt them both in Season 2. But will we see Lestat return in the 1900s?

