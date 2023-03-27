Saturday Night Live returns with new shows on April 1, and two additional guest hosts have been announced.

Joining the previously announced Quinta Brunson, who will be hosting for the first time alongside artist Lil Yachty, who will serve as musical guest for the first time, is SNL alum Molly Shannon on April 8 and actress Ana de Armas on April 15.

This will also be the first time De Armas is hosting the show. Joining both women will be the Jonas Brothers and Karol G (another first-timer), respectively.

Other celebs who have made their SNL hosting debut so far in Season 48 include The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Nope star Keke Palmer, Elvis actor Austin Butler, The White Lotus player Aubrey Plaza, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega, and even NFL star Travis Kielce.

Shannon, who will be hosting SNL for the second time, stars in A Good Person, which is in theaters now, and the third season of The Other Two, premiering May 4 on HBO Max. De Armas stars in Ghosted, premiering April 21 on Apple TV+.

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage as musical guests for the third time. Their new album, The Album, featuring the upcoming single “Waffle House,” is set to be released on May 12. Lil Yachty’s latest album, Let’s Start Here, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s top rock and alternative charts. Karol G’s newest album, Mañana Será Bonito, is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This season of SNL is currently the #1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

It has won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series).