Keith Bynum and Egypt Sherrod are supporting one another after their respective shows, Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate, were canceled by HGTV.

In a new Instagram post taken on a beach in Michigan, Bynum seemingly referenced his show cancellation by writing, “Today is a great day to let go of the anger and hurt of the past.”

Sherrod hopped into the comments section to share some words of encouragement. “Indeed it is!!” she replied. “Anger and hurt are part of sitting in the ashes, a necessary and understandable part of the process. But once we clear the rubble, we can build back better!!! Onward and upward my friend. The world is still watching and cheering us all on!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

Bynum replied to her comment, saying, “Agreed my dear!! I love yall. And I can’t wait to see the Egypt and Mike Network! Onward and upward!”

HGTV fans have been rocked by news of various show cancellations this week. In addition to Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate, the stars of Izzy Does It and Farmhouse Fixer have also confirmed that their shows will not be returning for new seasons.

Bynum has been particularly outspoken about the network’s decision. He called the past six months a “wild journey,” adding, “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

He also referred to the world of TV as “fickle” and said, “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.” Bargain Block will conclude with the remaining episodes of Season 4 later this summer.

Meanwhile, Married to Real Estate aired for four seasons, with the most recent concluding in May.