HGTV’s Keith Bynum & Egypt Sherrod Vow to ‘Let Go’ of ‘Anger’ After Show Cancellations

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Egypt Sherrod attends the 'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Atlanta Special Screening , Keith Bynum
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Keith Bynum/Instagram

Keith Bynum and Egypt Sherrod are supporting one another after their respective shows, Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate, were canceled by HGTV.

In a new Instagram post taken on a beach in Michigan, Bynum seemingly referenced his show cancellation by writing, “Today is a great day to let go of the anger and hurt of the past.”

Sherrod hopped into the comments section to share some words of encouragement. “Indeed it is!!” she replied. “Anger and hurt are part of sitting in the ashes, a necessary and understandable part of the process. But once we clear the rubble, we can build back better!!! Onward and upward my friend. The world is still watching and cheering us all on!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

Bynum replied to her comment, saying, “Agreed my dear!! I love yall. And I can’t wait to see the Egypt and Mike Network! Onward and upward!”

HGTV fans have been rocked by news of various show cancellations this week. In addition to Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate, the stars of Izzy Does It and Farmhouse Fixer have also confirmed that their shows will not be returning for new seasons.

Bynum has been particularly outspoken about the network’s decision. He called the past six months a “wild journey,” adding, “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

Which HGTV Shows Are Next on the Chopping Block?
Related

Which HGTV Shows Are Next on the Chopping Block?

He also referred to the world of TV as “fickle” and said, “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.” Bargain Block will conclude with the remaining episodes of Season 4 later this summer.

Meanwhile, Married to Real Estate aired for four seasons, with the most recent concluding in May.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Bargain Block - HGTV

Bargain Block where to stream

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Married to Real Estate where to stream

Bargain Block

Married to Real Estate

Egypt Sherrod

Keith Bynum




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Signage is seen during the HGTV's
1
HGTV Announces Show Renewal Amid Shocking Cancellations
Wheel of Fortune contestant Gerard Amento solving the Bonus Round puzzle on October 16, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Wife Cries After Stunning $63,000 Win
Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 14
3
Toya Turner Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ After One Season as Kiana Cook
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Rocco Graziano, Kiley Campbell, and Janis Raye on June 26, 2025
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Wins on Runaway Game After Princess Diana Stumper
Chris Cuomo
5
Chris Cuomo Makes Shocking Claims After Brother’s NYC Mayoral Defeat