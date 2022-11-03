‘The Sandman’ Finally Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Fans of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman can breathe a sigh of relief, as it’s been reported that the fantasy drama will be returning to Netflix for a second season after weeks of speculation regarding the fate of the series.

According to Deadline, the streamer has greenlit a second season of the DC Comics series, which is based on Gaiman’s 1989–1996 comic book and tells the story of Dream/Morpheus, the titular Sandman. Season 1 premiered on August 5, 2022, and, according to Netflix data, was watched for 69.5M hours in its first week.

The news comes after rumors of cancelation, partly spread by a parody Twitter account. Earlier this week, Gaiman responded to the claims after a fan brought the tweet to his attention. “Just think. Now even parody/scam sites clickbaiting false news will be able to buy blue ticks. What fun it will be,” he wrote, seemingly denying the rumor and taking a shot at Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.

Just think. Now even parody/scam sites clickbaiting false news will be able to buy blue ticks. What fun it will be. https://t.co/rZ5HYm2Rb5 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 1, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2, the official DC Comics Twitter page accidentally leaked the renewal news in a since-deleted tweet. “The dream continues,” the tweet read (via Deadline). “[The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Lord Morpheus / Dream, Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as John Dee, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

Gaiman is an executive producer on the series alongside David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg, and Mike Barker. Gaiman, Goyer, and Heinberg also serve as co-writers on the project. It is produced by PurePop Inc., The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

The Sandman, Season 2, TBA, Netflix