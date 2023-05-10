Here’s some good news: We now know when our favorite angel and demon friends will be back on Prime Video.

The streaming service has announced that Good Omens Season 2, consisting of six episodes, will premiere on Friday, July 28. And to celebrate, co-creator Neil Gaiman has collaborated with superfans Hilly and Hannah Hindi of The Hillywood Show to reveal that date in a new parody video, which you can watch above. Plus, check out the new key art featuring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley below.

This news comes on the 33rd anniversary of the publishing of the original novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman, on which the first season was based. Now, Season 2 “explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley,” according to Prime Video. “Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

In addition to Sheen and Tennant, Season 2 sees the returns of Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles is Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. And joining the misfits of Heaven and Hell are Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

