NBC has some big announcements still to come regarding its full fall 2025-2026 schedule, but there are some things we already know about what’s ahead for next season.

Two of the network’s freshman comedies got early renewals, and it is the home for many tried-and-true procedural dramas that probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Here’s a look at everything we know about NBC’s fall 2025-2026 TV plans, and be sure to check back in the very near future for updates.

Renewed NBC Shows

NBC has renewed Happy’s Place, its new Reba McEntire-led family comedy series, for a second season. It also gave a Season 2 order to the hospital workplace comedy St. Denis Medical. Though The Voice has not been officially renewed for 2025, the network has already announced Snoop Dogg will rejoin the coaches chair for Season 28.

Canceled NBC Shows

None of NBC’s current shows have been canceled yet, but there are many, many renewals still to come.

NBC Shows That Haven’t Been Canceled or Renewed Yet

NBC has yet to announce renewals for most of its scripted series, including Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Found, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Hunting Party, The Irrational, Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, Suits L.A. On the unscripted side, Saturday Night Live is also TBD.

New NBC Shows

NBC has not revealed any new series that are heading to the network this fall — at least not yet. NBC did order a new unscripted series called On Brand With Jimmy Fallon that doesn’t have a premiere date. Also still possible is the premiere of Surviving Earth, an eight-episode series that was first put into the works in 2022 and is reportedly still in the works; the show would use digital technology to showcase the prehistoric era of the world.

NBC Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

NBC has not yet announced its list of premiere dates but is expected to do so soon.

NBC Fall 2025 Schedule

NBC’s fall 2025-2026 schedule is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

