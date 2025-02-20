Happy’s Place is officially set to return for Season 2 on NBC as the comedy led by Reba McEntire continues to entertain audiences.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter of the sitcom, including what landed it the renewal and when it’s likely to return for the new season.

What landed Happy’s Place‘s Season 2 renewal?

Happy’s Place has improved NBC’s Friday 8/7c timeslot by 54 percent in total viewers. The pilot episode of the series has amassed 17.6 million viewers across various platforms, up 338 percent from its initial debut on the network last October. It is the second-biggest NBC comedy launch on Peacock behind fellow freshman hit, St. Denis Medical. Both new shows have reached nearly 45 million viewers across linear and digital platforms this season, making the renewal of Happy’s Place an easy choice.

Who stars in Happy’s Place?

Happy’s Place is led by McEntire, and she’s joined onscreen by series regulars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Throughout Season 1, various guest stars have featured including Reba alums Steve Howey and Christopher Rich.

What is Happy’s Place about?

Happy’s Place follows the story of Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s titular tavern but is surprised to learn she has a new business partner in Isabella (Escobedo), her twentysomething half-sister that she never knew about.

When will Happy’s Place Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced, but considering Season 1 debuted this past fall, it’s likely to be back sometime between late September and early November if it remains part of the fall lineup. Stay tuned for exact dates as we await further news on Season 2.

Who will make Happy’s Place Season 2?

Currently, Happy’s Place is made for television by co-creator and writer Kevin Abbott who executive produces the series with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry, and Pamela Fryman. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Meanwhile, Julie Abbott also serves as co-creator.

Stay tuned for more details, and let us know what you look forward to seeing in Happy’s Place Season 2 when it arrives.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, NBC