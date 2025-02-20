‘Happy’s Place’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC: Everything We Know So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Happy's Place

 More

Happy’s Place is officially set to return for Season 2 on NBC as the comedy led by Reba McEntire continues to entertain audiences.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter of the sitcom, including what landed it the renewal and when it’s likely to return for the new season.

What landed Happy’s Place‘s Season 2 renewal?

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire in 'Happy's Place'

Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy’s Place has improved NBC’s Friday 8/7c timeslot by 54 percent in total viewers. The pilot episode of the series has amassed 17.6 million viewers across various platforms, up 338 percent from its initial debut on the network last October. It is the second-biggest NBC comedy launch on Peacock behind fellow freshman hit, St. Denis Medical. Both new shows have reached nearly 45 million viewers across linear and digital platforms this season, making the renewal of Happy’s Place an easy choice.

Who stars in Happy’s Place?

Happy’s Place is led by McEntire, and she’s joined onscreen by series regulars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Throughout Season 1, various guest stars have featured including Reba alums Steve Howey and Christopher Rich.

What is Happy’s Place about?

'Happy's Place' Hosts Another 'Reba' Reunion With Christopher Rich
Related

'Happy's Place' Hosts Another 'Reba' Reunion With Christopher Rich

Happy’s Place follows the story of Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s titular tavern but is surprised to learn she has a new business partner in Isabella (Escobedo), her twentysomething half-sister that she never knew about.

When will Happy’s Place Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced, but considering Season 1 debuted this past fall, it’s likely to be back sometime between late September and early November if it remains part of the fall lineup. Stay tuned for exact dates as we await further news on Season 2.

Who will make Happy’s Place Season 2?

Currently, Happy’s Place is made for television by co-creator and writer Kevin Abbott who executive produces the series with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry, and Pamela Fryman. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Meanwhile, Julie Abbott also serves as co-creator.

Stay tuned for more details, and let us know what you look forward to seeing in Happy’s Place Season 2 when it arrives.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, NBC

Happy's Place - NBC

Happy's Place where to stream

Happy's Place

Belissa Escobedo

Melissa Peterman

Pablo Castelblanco

Reba McEntire

Rex Linn

Tokala Black Elk




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich, Belissa Escobedo, and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place'
1
‘Happy’s Place’ Hosts Another ‘Reba’ Reunion With Christopher Rich
Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery's
2
Christina Haack’s Ex Ant Anstead Makes Controversial Ruling on ‘The Flip Off’
Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 13
3
[Spoiler] Suspended on ‘Chicago Med’ — What’s Next?
Jesse Watters
4
Jesse Watters Begs Trump to Save Job of Pal Who Is Victim of Musk’s DOGE Cuts
5
‘The Price is Right’ Contestants Turn Into Dancing Queens After Big Wins – See Drew Carey React