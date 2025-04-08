[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Hunting Party Season 1 finale “Jenna Wells.”]

“I lied,” Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) admits in the final moments of The Hunting Party. She’s talking to Oliver (Nick Wechsler) as he’s dying in her arms.

The team tracks down Jenna Wells (Eliza Coupe) in the finale, and the killer, before they eventually take her down, finds her way into the command center and uses her special brand of poison on Oliver. But there has to be hope … right? It’s not looking good, and that’s when Bex admits, “I think about you and Sam.” Other big moments from the finale: Mallory (Zabryna Guevara) shuts down the team when things go sideways hunting down Jenna, and Shane’s (Josh McKenzie) mom is revealed to be a former inmate, now Colonel Lazarus (Kari Matchett).

Below, Roxburgh breaks down how Bex is doing at the end of the finale and shares her hopes for a Season 2.

When facing losing Oliver, Bex gets honest about how she feels. What would it have taken for her to admit it if not for him seemingly dying in her arms?

Melissa Roxburgh: I know, right? Her timing’s not great. We saw in Episode 4, Dr. Malak, she tiptoes towards that line, but we don’t really know if she’s telling the truth or not because she plants the device that steals some information off the phone. So that one’s kind of revealing, but we’re not too sure. So I think it would take another moment like that where maybe he saves her or he does something so opposite of why they ended that she kind of opens back up. Or maybe they go out in the field together and they’re tag teaming on catching one of the killers. I think it would require them having the ability to work together more closely rather than just in the command center, maybe out in the field, that requires her to rely on him a lot more, which builds the trust back.

Now the team has been shut down, but has she had time to even process that with what’s happened?

Yeah, the command center’s been shut down, so that’s been put on pause for a moment. I don’t think the killers go, “Oh, okay, well I’ll just pause my killings,” so we’ve got to speed up some of that. But I laugh because at the beginning of the whole season, Odell is in a cast in the hospital bed. He recovers very quickly. So I’m hoping [his recovery] this time is very speedy so that they can get back to catching everyone. But yeah, I think in reality this might take a while for her to process everything that’s just happened, all of the secrets that have come out, even Hassani [Patrick Sabongui], all the stuff that he’s been through, getting shot, the reveal of his wife. So I’m going to say there’s a week buffer of just recalibrating.

I was going to bring up the fact of she finds out that Hassani’s wife is dead. How does she feel about how she found that out? Because they have been really bonding throughout the season.

Bex has her own secrets, so I don’t think she judges him. I think she, in being a profiler and understanding why people do what they do, understands why he kept it [secret].

Bex has a couple conversations with Lazarus in this episode and gets more answers than she has before, but what’s her take on Lazarus?

I think Lazarus tells her a lot. That being said, with the command center being shut down and the team’s kind of almost on their own in a way, I think that there’s mistrust that’s rebuilt through those final scenes, especially when the AG comes to the hospital. So going into Season 2, my theory is that it’s going to be a lot of the team against the higher-ups.

Yeah, there are a few shocking moments in the finale as we’ve talked about: Hassani’s wife being dead, Lazarus being Shane’s mother, what happened to Oliver… For you, reading the script, which one surprised you the most? Or was it something else?

I’d kind of known about the Shane aspect. I think they wound up telling us at one point. So that one didn’t surprise me in reading it in that script, but I think it was seeing the barcode on the bottom of the foot [that] kind of made me go, this is a bigger world or this is more complex than I thought it would be. And I’m really excited to see where they go.

Speaking of, what are you hoping to explore in a second season?

I’m hoping to explore maybe seeing more Lazarus, more past prisoners that have been put into roles of leadership. You don’t really know who to trust after that. You don’t know who’s in charge and what capacity, for good, for bad, how high up it goes. For all we know, is the president of this world also a prisoner that they’ve built into — who knows? So I’m excited about the world building of how high or how wide or all the different ways they can go with that specific storyline.

For all we know, Bex knows someone who she had no idea as part of this.

Exactly, exactly. Is Shane, because he’s her son? What does that mean for the team? So yeah, I’m excited.

The Hunting Party, Streaming now, Peacock