Jonathan Jackson, who wraps up his run as General Hospital‘s Lucky Spencer this week, says slipping back into the role he first played in 1993 felt seamless, and he’s not ruling out another trip to Port Charles.

“When I left the show the first time and came back in late 2009, it was more difficult,” Jackson explains. “It was weird to be 28 years old at that time and pick up a character again that I had last played when I was probably 17. There’s a huge difference in who you are when you’re 17 and when you’re 28. So, to go back in there and work with Tony Geary [Luke Spencer] in that context was really exciting, but it was also more jarring.”

But Jackson feels his previous visits made this latest return easier. “Back then, it took me a good week to get back into it, which maybe sounds like not very much time, but in the soap world that’s a lot of dialogue and a lot of time,” he says. “This time, I didn’t really feel any of that. It felt really natural and really comfortable finding the voice of the character. I had been back for four episodes in 2015 while I was on Nashville [as Avery Barkley], and I did get to very briefly work with Genie [Francis, Laura Collins], but it felt like it wasn’t enough. But that bridge moment helped.

“Over the years, the production has moved quicker and quicker, so the pace is certainly much faster than it used to be, but I’ve been able to adjust to it, so it wasn’t completely shocking. It was just like, ‘Wow, OK, yeah. This is fast,’” he concludes.

The show’s statement about Jackson’s exit left the door open for him to return, a gesture he deeply appreciates. “That really means a lot,” he says. “I hope that’s the case. The bittersweet reality of it for me is all the positives that were happening on the show. Working with Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and the writers was just an extremely positive experience, and I was really happy with where the character was and where the story was going. But if they’re saying the door is still open, then that’s amazing. The door is always open from my perspective, too, so we’ll have to see how it goes logistically and see if there’s a way to adjust and pivot certain realities, but I would hope that that would be able to happen.”

If the show decided to recast the role, which has also been played by Greg Vaughan [Eric Brady, Days of our Lives] and Jacob Young [ex-Rick Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful], he would understand that, too. “I don’t really see that happening,” Jackson asserts. “I mean, I could be wrong, but on a personal level, I would say, ‘Well, that’s too bad.’ As an actor, there are so many things in life that are just out of your hands. That’s their decision, but obviously, I would prefer that it’s just left open so that I could hopefully come back and do more work there. I have a huge amount of respect for what they do and what they’re juggling, and I hold all that in high regard. I understand that if I’m able to be a benefit for the show, then that’s great, and if they need to move on from that, then I respect that.”

Jackson says he was touched by the outpouring of love he received from the viewers, and he has a message for them as he prepares to wrap up his run. “I’m very thankful for their enthusiasm for my return to the show,” he relays. “I apologize for not being able to stay longer. I hope they can understand the life dynamic, but I’m super grateful for the fans and the loyalty and love. The GH fan base is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I don’t take it for granted, and I’m extremely grateful for all of that support.”

