Since there are always missing people out there to find — especially those otherwise ignored — Mosely & Associates will always have work. But will we continue to see that on Found?

Gabi (Shanola Hampton), who runs the crisis management firm, was one of those forgotten missing people. She was taken as a teen by her teacher, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), then escaped. As an adult, she then imprisoned him in her basement, then he escaped. Now, he’s locked up.

Read on for everything we know about the future of Found, from a possible cast list to a premiere date and more.

Is Found renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. But with NBC rolling out its fall schedule in the middle of May, a decision is expected soon.

When would Found return for Season 3?

Should the drama be renewed and for a similar episode count (22 in Season 2), it would likely premiere in fall 2025, late September or early October to be exact.

Who’s in the Found cast?

In addition to Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, Found Season 2 stars Kelli Williams as Margaret, Brett Dalton as Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, and Karan Oberoi as Dhan. We’ll have to wait to see if all the characters survive to a Season 3.

When is the Found Season 2 finale?

Found Season 2 wraps on Thursday, May 15, at 10/9c. In “Missing While Dying,” someone from Dhan’s past resurfaces looking for their missing wife, triggering Dhan’s trauma. M&A mobilizes to track down one of their own as Gabi barters with her life. Heather’s (Danielle Savre) actions lead to a bold declaration.

How will the Found finale set up Season 3?

We’ll have to wait to see how it ends. But the penultimate episode did see Heather/Lena (Sir’s sister) kidnap Margaret’s son Jamie (Parker Queenan).

“As we are on this sort of crazy runaway train to the finale, everything feels unhinged, and Gabi handles everything, but it all is coming to a head and it comes to a head in a way that I don’t think the fans will expect because it also comes to an end that makes you think, well, where do we go from here now?” Shanola Hampton teased to TV Insider. “That’s always the craziest place to be. Even after Season 1, right, Sir’s out of the basement, everyone was saying, OK, so where do we go from here? And then we have this crazy Season 2 and the way the Gabi handles moving forward now will leave us being like, OK, wait, now. So where do we go from here?”