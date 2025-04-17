‘Chicago Fire’: Jake Lockett & Daniel Kyri to Exit After Season 13 – Fans React

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Big changes are coming to NBC’s Chicago Fire as series regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will not be returning if the show is picked up for a 14th season.

As reported by Deadline, Kyri and Lockett’s exits are believed to be a part of budget cuts. The outlet notes that several cuts across Wolf Entertainment’s NBC series are expected ahead of their likely renewals for next season. In addition to Chicago Fire, Wolf Entertainment also produces Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med and Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime for NBC.

The publication also reports that many of Chicago Fire‘s veteran cast members face negotiations as their contracts are coming up. This means more exits could be forthcoming.

Kyri joined Chicago Fire in Season 7 in a recurring role, playing firefighter Darren Ritter. He was promoted to series regular in August 2020. In recent seasons, Ritter’s character has been romantically involved with Officer Dwayne Monroe (Samuel B. Jackson), though the pair eventually split up after Darren wasn’t ready to move in with Dwayne.

Lockett has portrayed firefighter Sam Carver since Season 11, also starting in a recurring role before becoming a main cast member two seasons later. His storylines have revolved around his fiery relationship with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and his battles with alcohol addiction.

Kyri reacted to the news in his Instagram Stories, writing, “I’ll miss this character, and it’s time to move on. Thank you to the cast, crew, & awesome fans.”

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the shocking news, with one X user writing, “Cutting jake right after he got his series regular spot is not ok. cutting daniel after 7 seasons of loyalty to the show is not ok. all for budget cuts!? make it work damn it! gosh i really hope they’ll still be on maybe just not every episode.”

“I really liked Jake and Daniel on #ChicagoFire. Now it’s going to hurt big time come season finale day….,” said another.

“We are NOT happy at all. They already cut them from a few episodes this season. Cut the bigger actors from some episodes and keep Carver and Ritter,” another added.

Another wrote, “Finding out mid ep that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are leaving after season 13 is actually devastating.”

“NO!!! DANIEL AND JAKE ARE LEAVING THE SHOW! 😢” said one fan.

What do you think of Kyri and Lockett exiting the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.