A staple of Wednesday nights on NBC has been the One Chicago lineup for a decade now. It all started with Chicago Fire, then came Chicago P.D. a year later, and two years after that, Chicago Med. (Chicago Justice, sadly, didn’t last.) But could that be changing?

NBC has yet to announce most of its plans for the 2025-2026 season, so what does that mean for the Chicago first responder show that started it all? Well, we do know that there’s another cast shake-up (hardly the first) coming for these firefighters. Read on for everything we know about Chicago Fire Season 14, from its potential cast to a premiere date and more.

Is Chicago Fire renewed for Season 14?

Not yet. NBC has yet to make a decision about any of its dramas.

When is the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale?

The last episode of Season 13 will air on Wednesday, May 21, at 9/8c. While there aren’t any details out about it yet, we do know that it will have to write out two of the firefighters because …

Who’s leaving Chicago Fire after Season 13?

Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, who play firefighters Darren Ritter and Sam Carver, respectively, will be leaving at the end of Season 13. Kyri debuted in Season 7, while Lockett first came in in Season 11. Both characters are on Tuck, led by Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), which means new character will have to come in or there will have to be some moves and shifts around 51.

Who will be in the Chicago Fire Season 14 cast?

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney (as Lt. Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (as Captain Christopher Herrmann), Mayo, Dermot Mulroney (as Chief Dom Pascal), Christian Stolte (as Randy “Mouch” McHolland), Joe Minoso (as Joe Cruz), Hanako Greensmith (as Violet Mikami), Jocelyn Hudon (as Lizzy Novak), Kyri, and Lockett. So far, we haven’t heard of any exits beyond Kyri and Lockett, so the rest of the cast should be back for a Season 14.

When would Chicago Fire Season 14 premiere?

Should the drama return, it would most likely be part of NBC’s fall 2025 lineup, meaning a late September or early October premiere.

Is there a Chicago Fire Season 14 trailer?

Not yet. Even if it is renewed, it would be too early.

What’s the status of the other One Chicago shows?

Fire airs between Med and P.D. on Wednesdays. Neither show has been renewed yet.