‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Announces Star-Studded Season 11 Lineup & Premiere Date
Survey Says! This new Celebrity Family Feud lineup is one you don’t want to miss. The game show has two “families” or groups of celebrities from the same franchise competing against each other to try and win $25,000 for their chosen charity.
Celebrity Family Feud will premiere on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm EDT on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu. Steve Harvey will be back to host. He also hosts the regular version of the game show.
The celebrity contestants will answer survey-type questions that were posed to 100 people. The lineup includes:
- The Housemaid (releasing on December 25, 2025) vs. The Real Housewives franchise
- The Housemaid: Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sarah Cooper
- The Real Housewives franchise: Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga, and Alexia Nepola
- Martina McBride vs. Patricia Arquette
- Jennifer Hudson vs. Taraji P. Henson
- Leanne Morgan vs. Lainey Wilson
- Laverne Cox vs. Diplo
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders vs. The Harlem Globetrotters
- Lil Jon vs. Matt Rife
- Rich Eisen vs. Dan Patrick
- General Hospital vs. The Young and the Restless
- General Hospital: Finola Hughes, Donnell Turner, Rena Sofer, Tanisha Harper, and Maurice Benard
- The Young and the Restless: Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford, Lauralee Bell, Melissa Claire Egan, and Bryton James
- Stephen Nedoroscik vs. Jordan Chiles
- Lil Rel Howery vs. George Wallace
- NFLPA Defense vs. NFLPA Offense
- NFLPA Defense: Booger McFarland, Sam Barrington, Bart Scott, Tyrone Poole, and Jevon Kearse
- NFLPA Offense: Jerome Bettis, Marshall Faulk, Devin Hester, Ronnie Brown, and LeSean McCoy
- Celebrity chefs Carla Hall vs. Bobby Flay
- Jason Ritter vs. Andy Richter
- Fantasia Barrino vs. Patti LaBelle
- Vanessa Bayer vs. Bridget Everett
- Francia Raisa vs. Kat Graham
- Kandi Burruss-Tucker vs. Kyle Richards
- Michelle Buteau vs. Normani
Who are you most excited about in this year’s lineup? Let us know in the comments.
Celebrity Family Family, Thursday, starting on July 10 at 8pm, ABC
