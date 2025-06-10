‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Announces Star-Studded Season 11 Lineup & Premiere Date

Survey Says! This new Celebrity Family Feud lineup is one you don’t want to miss. The game show has two “families” or groups of celebrities from the same franchise competing against each other to try and win $25,000 for their chosen charity.

Celebrity Family Feud will premiere on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm EDT on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu. Steve Harvey will be back to host. He also hosts the regular version of the game show.

The celebrity contestants will answer survey-type questions that were posed to 100 people. The lineup includes:

