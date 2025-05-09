‘The Irrational’ Canceled — What Would Have Happened in Season 3

Sadly, The Irrational will not be back for a third season – and after it ended on such a major cliffhanger, too!

NBC announced that the series was canceled on Friday, May 9. The series finale aired on March 25, 2025, and it ended with Alec (Jesse L. Martin) realizing that he was being stalked after troubling texts of photos of himself. The only good news? Well, his girlfriend Rose (Karen David), the ex-MI6 agent, had just opened up her own agency in D.C., so he became her first client. Who was following Alec?

“That’s the thing we’ll have to get a Season 3 pickup to find out, otherwise no one will ever know,” executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told TV Insider after the finale.

The point of that cliffhanger was, she explained, “to tease something about, ‘Hey, next season there’s going to be more intriguing mysteries, more to uncover, this doesn’t mean the story’s over.’ I wanted to make sure to give everybody something else to chew on a little bit before next season.”

With Rose opening up her own agency, she would have been “a more permanent fixture of the season,” said Mittman. It was also “for her, having this new agency, of having her own little detective agency, if you will, having something that’s not always high-end crisis management. I like the idea going forward of Alec getting — he gets some of his cases from the FBI, He gets some of them from different random places like friends of his, and he can also get some cases from Rose as he has before, but of Rose not just being attached to sort of high-end wealthy people’s sort of fixer problems, for her being able to have a whole different variety of cases with different kinds of people.”

The now series finale also ended with Marisa [Maahra Hill] deciding she was ready to move out of her house — she’d shared it with Alec, then her boyfriend was killed there — and Kylie [Travina Springer] on the path to figuring out what she wanted to do next with her career. She turned down job offers both to become an FBI agent and to work with a friend.

Looking ahead would have been about “what new beginnings for [Marisa] will look like” as well as coming up with options for Kylie, Mittman shared. “We wanted to give her this crossroads and kind of come to the conclusion that, I’m not sure either of those things is right for me, and maybe there’s something else on the horizon. So we may do something else. We may keep her in the FBI. We’re thinking about that, too, where we’re going to situate her, but we really liked putting her in the FBI and getting her out of the apartment, first of all. So whatever she does next season is going to be out of the apartment.”

The plan had been for everyone to return in the same capacity, but that was also a decision that would have been made after a pick-up. As for whether Jesse L. Martin would have sung again after doing so for the musical episode in Season 2, Mittman would have liked that, “but what Jesse and I agree on is it has to be organic for the story and organic for the character of Alec.”

