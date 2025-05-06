Will the first responders of One Chicago still have the doctors and nurses of Chicago Med around to come to their aid in the 2025-2026 season?

NBC has, as upfronts approach, started to announce its plans for its dramas — comedies St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place were the network’s only renewals for a short period of time — for the upcoming season, and that includes the fates of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. Read on for everything we know so far about the newest (but still 10 seasons in!) show in the hit franchise.

Is Chicago Med renewed for Season 11?

Yes! NBC announced that the series will be returning for the 2025-2026 season on Monday, May 5.

When is the Chicago Med Season 10 finale?

The current season will wrap up with the Wednesday, May 21, episode titled “…Don’t You Cry.”

In it, following orders, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) is tasked with enforcing difficult cuts to hospital personnel. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) daughter is hospitalized after a car accident. A transplant patient makes a life-changing decision.

Is anyone leaving Chicago Med after Season 10?

There have been no exits announced, unlike with Fire (Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are leaving after Season 13). However, Deadline‘s report of the renewal includes, “other One Chicago departures are possible.” That combined with the finale description teasing Goodwin having to make personnel cuts certainly makes it a possibility.

Who will be in the Chicago Med Season 11 cast?

Chicago Med Season 10 stars Marlyne Barrett (as Maggie Lockwood), Jessy Schram (as Dr. Hannah Asher), Steven Weber (as Dr. Dean Archer), Luke Mitchell (as Dr. Mitch Ripley), Sarah Ramos (as Dr. Caitlin Lennox), Darren Barnet (as Dr. John Frost), S. Epatha Merkerson (as Sharon Goodwin) and Oliver Platt (as Dr. Daniel Charles). We’ll have to wait to see if anyone doesn’t return.

When will Chicago Med Season 11 premiere?

It’s too early to tell, but chances are it will continue to air Wednesdays at 8/7, as part of the One Chicago night on NBC.

Is there a Chicago Med Season 11 trailer?

Not yet.

What’s the status of the other One Chicago shows?

Fire and P.D. have both also been renewed, for their 14th and 13th seasons respectively.