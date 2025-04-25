Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It’s been nearly 15 years since The Voice first premiered and gave America a new kind of singing competition show to fall in love with. With four celebrity judges and various famous mentors every season, the show always has star power, in addition to talented hopefuls, behind it.

Season 27 featured the return of Adam Levine as a judge for the first time in six years, as well as the debut of rookie judge Kelsea Ballerini. The two were joined by John Legend and Michael Bublé in the big red chairs.

But will these judges be coming back for Season 28? Scroll down for everything we know about what’s to come!

Will The Voice return for Season 28?

Yes! NBC confirmed that The Voice is getting a 28th season by announcing the first celebrity coach who will be appearing on the show on April 23, 2025.

Who are the coaches for Season 28 of The Voice?

So far, Snoop Dogg is the only confirmed coach for Season 28 of The Voice. The rapper previously served as a coach for the first time during Season 26 in 2024 and will be making his return after taking off for Season 27. He came in fifth place during his coaching debut.

During the Season 26 finale, Snoop teased a future return, telling host Carson Daly, “Man, this has been a great experience for me. I didn’t know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again.”

Along with the news of Snoop’s comeback, NBC also announced that his production company, Death Row Pictures, had signed a multi-year deal with the network.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home,” Snoop said in a statement. “The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

Daly has been hosting The Voice since Season 1 and is expected to return as host.

When does The Voice Season 28 premiere?

An official premiere date has not been announced yet. However, The Voice generally airs two seasons a year, with the fall season usually premiering in mid-September, so we can likely expect a September 2025 return date.

Luckily, fans still have plenty left to enjoy from Season 27, as the finale doesn’t air until May 20.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays 8/7c, Tuesdays 9/8c, NBC

The Voice Season 28, TBA, NBC