8 TV Shows to Watch If You Miss ‘Happy’s Place’

Fans of Happy’s Place might be in a sad place now that the NBC sitcom is on hiatus. We know Season 2 is a go, at least, but the new episodes won’t hit screens for months yet.

Happy’s Place stars Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo as long-lost half-siblings who must learn to connect after they inherit a bar from their late father. Season 1 ended last month with the possibility of romance between McEntire’s Bobbie and cook Emmett, played by McEntire’s real-life beau, Rex Linn.

Showrunner Kevin Abbott told TV Insider some of what we can expect for Season 2, but if you need other binge-watches for the intervening months, here are the shows that might wet your whistle.