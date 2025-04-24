Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

With Law & Order: SVU so close to Season 30, it’s nearly impossible to imagine it not reaching such a milestone. But first, it has to get to its 27th season, with its 26th currently airing on NBC.

Should the Mariska Hargitay-led drama return for the network’s 2025-2026 season, it will do so with a major change and a first for the long-running series behind the scenes. Read on for everything we know so far about the show’s future, from the cast to a possible premiere date to the status of the other shows in the Law & Order franchise.

Is Law & Order: SVU renewed for Season 27?

Not yet. It’s one of quite a few shows that NBC has yet to renew or cancel.

When’s the SVU Season 26 finale?

The Law & Order: SVU Season 26 finale date has yet to be announced, but new episodes return on Thursday, May 1, with the 20th of the season. In “Shock Collar,” when a car with a young girl in the backseat is stolen, the SVU investigates whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted abduction.

What’s changing for SVU Season 27?

Should the show be renewed, there will be a new showrunner. David Graziano, after three seasons in the position, is leaving, and Michele Fazekas is set to take over, according to Deadline. Her return for a 27th season comes after she served as a writer-producer, then co-executive producer during Seasons 3 through 7. This will be the first time that SVU has a female showrunner.

Who’s in the Law & Order: SVU Season 27 cast?

The Season 26 cast, in addition to Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, consists of Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr., Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno, and Juliana Aidén Martinez as Detective Kate Silva. Aimé Donna Kelly recurs as Captain Curry. There have been no reports of anyone exiting, so we’ll have to wait to see if all do return should there be a Season 27.

When would SVU Season 27 premiere?

It would most probably be part of NBC’s fall 2025 schedule, meaning a Season 27 premiere date in late September or early October.

Is there an SVU Season 27 trailer yet?

Not yet. It’s too early, plus the show has yet to be renewed.

What’s going on with the other Law & Order shows?

NBC hasn’t made a decision about Law & Order, currently airing its 24th season. And the SVU spinoff Organized Crime, led by Christopher Meloni, is now being released on the streaming service Peacock. Season 5 just premiered on Thursday, April 17, and a decision has not been made about its future.