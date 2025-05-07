Suits LA is still unfolding on NBC, and as the spinoff of USA Network‘s former flagship series continues to play out, we can’t help but wonder, will it be back for Season 2?

While we await renewal news on the series, we’re breaking down everything we know about a potential second season, when it would likely air, and more below. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as they’re unveiled.

Has Suits LA been renewed for Season 2?

Suits LA Season 2 hasn’t been ordered by NBC, but stay tuned for potential renewal news as we approach upfronts.

Who would star in Suits LA Season 2?

Suits LA currently features a main cast made up of Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson. And should the series return for a second season, we’d imagine they’d all return for more legalese. Additionally, we’d hope for more famous faces — Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt are among those who have played versions of themselves — to drop in as guest stars.

What would Suits LA Season 2 be about?

As viewers have seen in Season 1, former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm has been going through a crisis point and, in order to survive, he’s had to embrace a role he previously avoided. Together with his colleagues, Ted’s loyalties are tested as their personal and professional lives mix. And Season 2 is likely to continue following the firm’s cases, but only time will tell as we await a renewal.

Who would make Suits LA Season 2?

Suits LA was created by Aaron Korsh, who serves as an executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan. Whether this team will helm Season 2 or not would become clear following a renewal.

Stay tuned for more details as we await news on the show’s fate, and let us know whether you’d tune into a second season or not in the comments section below.

Suits LA, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC