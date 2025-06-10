ABC News Fires Terry Moran for Social Media Post Criticizing Trump Administration

Terry Moran has been fired from ABC News following social media posts about White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and President Donald Trump.

News of Moran’s firing was confirmed in a statement shared by an ABC News spokesperson to TVLine. “We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” the statement read. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

The news comes just two days after Moran posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he wrote that Miller is “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” Additionally, he referred to both Miller and Trump as “world-class haters.”

Moran’s post was deleted, but screenshots of the comments were posted by CNN’s Brian Stelter, here. As previously reported, Moran was suspended from his role as a senior national correspondent on Sunday, June 8, the day he posted his commentary on Trump and his administration.

At the time Moran’s comments began circulating, Miller and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt were quick to respond with their own counter commentary.

“The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America,” Miller wrote on X Sunday morning. “For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

Meanwhile, Leavitt shared on X that the White House had “reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.” Following the backlash, ABC News announced Moran’s suspension, but this latest update confirms his firing from the company.

Moran has yet to comment, but you can read the full post that has since been deleted on X below.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate. Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”