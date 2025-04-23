Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 19 “Name Image Likeness.”]

Cook’s (Toya Turner) first time working with a CI doesn’t go so well in the Wednesday, April 23, episode of Chicago P.D.

Cook ignores calls from her mother until the end of the episode. It’s not until after her first CI, rather than get a confession for them, helps their suspect get away and then refuses to turn on him. After it’s over, Cook listens to the voicemail her mother left about reconnecting and reaches back out. Below, Toya Turner shares how Cook’s doing after this episode and what’s ahead.

How is Cook after everything that happens with Ruby since she was her first CI and the way that all goes down?

Toya Turner: I think she learned some things about how to personally move with her mom. I feel like she picked up the phone because of things that happened with that case, just to give her mom another shot. She heard what Ruby said about her being cold and not needing anyone, and it kind of checked her a little bit. And I think she knew that she made a mistake. I saw Ruby make a mistake, and I was just like, Hey, I would want a second chance from that, too, or I would want to extend someone the courtesy of that. So I think that helped with the situation.

Are we going to see this affecting Cook going forward in a significant way, or is it not much time for that necessarily yet and that might be something more in the future, like next season?

With what happened with the CI? Or her mom?

Both?

I don’t know. Personally, for me, I think Kiana Cook is not going to even — I think she just dipped her toe into being personal and connecting with a CI. And I think she’s going to be a little bit more straight, a little bit more, not cold, but just make it about the business. And I don’t know what will make that change personally for me. But yeah, I think that’s what it would be going forward. So we’ll see. There might be someone or something that makes her change again, but I don’t think so, not anytime soon.

Speaking of her mom, would Cook have been open to reconnecting with her if not for what happened during this case? What would it have taken for her to then listen to that voicemail, pick up the phone, make the call?

If everything would’ve went right with the CI or if the case didn’t even come up, if it wasn’t that case, I think her mom would’ve had to show up, would’ve had to show up to something, whether the unit, because she can get that from my dad, the address, or she would have to have showed up to my house. It would’ve had to have something like that. She would’ve had to physically be there for me to even extend some type of connection to her.

Is anything more coming up with Cook and her mom this season?

Not this season, no. But next season, yes.

What are you hoping to explore there?

I hope that they put me more into her world. I thought that was a lot of fun. I want to see us go at it at like a table or something, you know what I mean? And not even aggressively, but I would like us to just have this moment where we can talk at each other and I don’t think she should forgive her very soon. I think it should happen over three to five episodes.

I would love to see that. And because that needs happen in order for them to actually move forward.

Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. And maybe they’ll even introduce my grandfather and stuff like that, the one who’s trying to be an alderman. I think that’ll be interesting, too. So we’ll see. Maybe have my dad come and they’re in the same room with each other.

What else is coming up for Cook?

There’ll be some new dynamics and relationships in the unit. Yeah, two relationships are going to change.

Is Cook involved?

Yeah, I think so. I think these are the two relationships that I have. I don’t want to spoil anybody else’s arc, but yeah, it’s two relationships that Cook has that have some different dynamics happening. They’re changing between [Episode 18] and the season finale.

What are your hopes for Cook next season professionally and personally?

I would love for people to see what her personal home looks like. We’ve never been there. I would love to see what it looks like when she actually lets her hair down. What does that look like? And I don’t know if there’s a case that I want. I’m learning how to ride a motorcycle over the summer, so I would love to get her on a motorcycle. I would love that.

That would be fun. Have you thought about what you think her home looks like based on what you know about the character?

A little bit, but it’s very interesting. She has this thing where she just doesn’t mess with money. It turns her off so much. So I think it’s something not too extravagant, something really simple. I think as long as she can train with her mock weapon and stuff like that where she can move her body, that’s the most important thing to her. Just so she can focus on work and she can come home and be comfortable. That’s all I can think of right now, but I don’t think it’s anything extravagant or anything like that.

