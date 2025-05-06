‘Night Court’ Finale Reunites [Spoiler] as TV Couple in Big Cliffhanger — Melissa Rauch Shares Season 4 Hopes

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Night Court Season 3 finale.]

Night Court delivered a big (bang theory) twist in Part 2 of its Season 3 finale that changes the show’s trajectory, as promised by creator and star Melissa Rauch. But as of the time of publication, Night Court is still awaiting a renewal from NBC, making this “to be continued” twist an even bolder move now that the door has been opened to this cliffhanger potentially being left unaddressed. The finale’s ending assures that Rauch’s Big Bang Theory costar Simon Helberg will be back next season if the series is renewed. And it will see Rauch and Helberg back in a couple capacity after playing a married couple on their former hit CBS sitcom.

The Night Court Season 3 finale was a one-hour event on NBC on Tuesday, May 6, with the two standalone episodes airing back to back on the network. Part 1 featured guest stars Michael Urie and original Night Court star Marsha Warfield. Part 2 saw Rauch’s Big Bang Theory history collide with its spinoff, Young Sheldon, with guest stars Simon Helberg and Raegan Revord.

Part 2’s big swing warranted a big casting choice. They recruited Helberg, Melissa Rauch’s former TV husband on The Big Bang Theory, for the episode and the twist that she told TV Insider would “make people have to pick their jaws up off the floor.” It was a shock, indeed. In the finale’s final moments, as Abby and on-again, off-again boyfriend Jake (Ryan Hansen) were preparing to get engaged, Helberg showed up. His character, Spencer, waltzed in with swagger as Abby asked in annoyed shock what the hell he was doing there. These two knew each other, and they knew each other well. After Spencer kissed Abby as Jake and Dan (John Larroquette) watched, Spencer revealed that he’s Abby’s husband. He flashed his wedding ring to prove it, and Abby didn’t contradict him. And just like that, Bernadette and Howard are back together onscreen.

“It was just such a dream to get to do this with him,” Rauch tells TV Insider of the big swing.