10 Shows Like ‘High Potential’ to Watch While You Wait for Next Season

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'High Potential,' 'The Irrational,' 'Poker Face,' 'Will Trent'
Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney, Sergei Bachlakov/NBC, Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock, Chris Reel/Disney

If you enjoyed watching Kaitlin Olson solve crimes as a cleaner-turned-consultant with an impressive IQ, we’d say there’s High Potential you’d also enjoy the TV shows below.

High Potential ended its first-season run in February, and Season 2 is already on the way. ABC renewed the procedural in January after it became the No. 1 broadcast entertainment series among adults 18-to-49, per Deadline.

That second season likely won’t premiere until this fall at the earliest, but we know many similar TV shows to keep you entertained until then. We’ve already rounded up 10 TV shows with unconventional crime-solvers, and below, we’re presenting 10 others.

Audrey Fleurot as Morgane Alvaro in 'High Intellectual Potential'
Hulu

High Intellectual Potential

We, of course, have to mention the show that started it all. High Potential is based on the French-Belgian production HPI — or High Intellectual Potential as it’s called on Hulu — in which Audrey Fleurot has played Morgane (not Morgan) for four seasons and counting.

Jesse L. Martin as Alex Mercer in 'The Irrational'
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

In this show, Law & Order vet Jesse L. Martin gets back on the case as Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor who knows people are irrational but “predictably so.” (And stay tuned for the show’s second-season musical episode!)

David Mitchell in 'Ludwig'
BritBox

Ludwig

This British series has viewers seeing double. David Mitchell plays both John “Ludwig” Taylor, a reclusive puzzle constructor, and identical twin DCI James Taylor, the missing Cambridge detective Ludwig impersonates in hopes of locating.

David Krumholtz as Charlie Eppes in 'NUMB3RS'
Cliff Lipson/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

NUMB3RS

From executive producers Tony and Ridley Scott, this procedural is another brother act. Rob Morrow plays an FBI agent who teams up with his younger bro, David Krumholtz’s genius mathematician, to solve crimes. As CBS said in promos, people lie, but numbers don’t.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in 'Poker Face'
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Poker Face

Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson created this mystery series, which stars an Emmy-nominated Natasha Lyonne as a lie-spotting casino worker. After running afoul of her bosses, Lyonne’s Charlie Cale flees across the country, solving cases along the way.

Ari Stidham, Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Elyes Gabel, and Jadyn Wong in 'Scorpion'
Michael Yarish/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Scorpion

This procedural follows a team of super-genius misfits who confront complicated threats to national security. It’s based on the life of information technologist Walter O’Brien, who says he has an IQ of 196 (though his claims are contested).

Poppy Montgomery as Carrie Wells in 'Unforgettable'
Jeff Neumann/A&E/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Unforgettable

Speaking of towering intellects, this series starred Poppy Montgomery as an NYPD detective whose case of hyperthymesia means she remembers everything about her life. Everything, that is, except the details surrounding her sister’s murder.

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars in 'Veronica Mars'
Warner Bros. Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Veronica Mars

Kristen Bell became a household name on this series, playing a teen sleuth whose perceptiveness and wit come in handy at school and at her dad’s P.I. business. Veronica, too, is haunted by an unsolved murder — that of her best friend.

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell in 'Wild Cards'
Katie Yu/CW/CBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Wild Cards

This Canadian import stars Giacomo Gianniotti as a demoted detective and Vanessa Morgan as the con artist who helps him crack a case — and who may help him get his career back on track. Think: police procedural with an odd-couple twist.

Ramón Rodriguez as Will Trent in 'Will Trent'
Chris Reel/Disney

Will Trent

With his keen powers of observation, the titular crime-solver has the highest clearance rate in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent on this network sibling of High Potential. Suffice it to say, where there’s a Will, there’s a way to solve a crime.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

High Intellectual Potential

High Potential

Ludwig

NUMB3RS

Poker Face (2023)

Scorpion

The Irrational

Unforgettable (2011)

Veronica Mars

Wild Cards (2024)

Will Trent




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Shake-Up! Details on the Big Change
'The Simpsons'
2
9 ‘The Simpsons’ Episodes Dropped From Broadcast
jeopardy players josh weikert, mike budzinski, and revell carr on 3/28/2025
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Player Speaks Out After Misreading Final Question
Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 10
4
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett Hopes for ‘Crossover Action’ With New ‘Nashville’ Spinoff
Elisabeth Moss as June — 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6
5
How Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ End? Elisabeth Moss Teases ‘Hope’