Will There Be a ‘Night Court’ Season 4? Everything We Know So Far

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette‘s Night Court revival is concluding its third season this May, and it has several more guest stars up its sleeves in the final few episodes.

The Sopranos alum Ray Abruzzo will appear in the Tuesday, April 29, episode, and the Season 3 finale is staging another Big Bang Theory reunion, this time with Rauch’s former TV husband, Simon Helberg. Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper in the Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, will also make her Night Court debut in the episode.

Night Court OG alum Marsha Warfield will return in the Season 3 finale, which will also feature Shrinking‘s Michael Urie and recurring guest star Ryan Hansen. Night Court Season 3 is going out with a bang, but will there be a Night Court Season 4? Here’s what we know about the comedy’s future.

When is the Night Court Season 3 finale?

The Night Court Season 3 finale is a two-part episode airing on Tuesday, May 6, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Peacock. See the NBC and more broadcast finale schedules here.

Has Night Court been renewed for Season 4?

As of the time of publication, Night Court has not been renewed for Season 4 at NBC. The network has its annual upfront presentation on May 12 in New York City. Renewal and cancellation decisions are typically made by the time of the upfronts, but Deadline reports that some NBC comedies might still be in limbo after the May 12 event.

According to Deadline, Night Court and Lopez vs Lopez are on the cancellation bubble. Each comedy is believed to have a 50-50 chance of renewal, their respective fates depending on how many of the three comedy pilots in development NBC decides to green light, and if the network feels its needs another multi-cam sitcom to go along with the Reba McEntire-led Happy’s Place, which has already been renewed after its successful first season.

Who is in the Night Court Season 3 cast?

Night Court stars Rauch and Larroquette alongside Lacretta, Wendie Malick, Nyambi Nyambi, and Gary Anthony Williams as the main ensemble. Hansen and Julia Duffy have been recurring guest stars this season, and Night Court original guest stars Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell returned as the Wheelers.

Richard Kind also reprised his guest star role from Season 2 this season. Additional guest stars have been Kate Micucci, Laura Spencer, Andy Ridings, Mayim Bialik, Mo Collins, Eden Sher, Jessica St. Clair, Nico Santos, Andrew Rannells, and more.

