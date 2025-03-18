Grosse Pointe Garden Society has been moved from Sunday nights to Friday nights and it’s happening in the middle of a season after only four episodes have aired. Starting on April 4, NBC will air Grosse Pointe Garden Society on Fridays at 8/7c, a spot that is currently held by Reba McEntire‘s comedy, Happy’s Place, which airs its finale on March 21. Dateline will move into the freshman drama’s old spot on Sundays at 10/9c. (Grosse Pointe Garden Society will continue to be available to stream on Peacock the next day, now Saturdays instead of Mondays.)

Gross Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a wealthy, suburban garden club who come together to cover up a scandalous murder. It stars AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, and Ben Rappaport as Brett.

According to Deadline, the show has drawn in very low linear ratings. It sits at the “bottom of all of the network’s series in both total audience and adults 18-49, averaging just over a million Live+Same Day viewers in Live+ Same Day the last two weeks.” The show brings in 1.85 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 playback), “demonstrating just 72 percent retention out of Suits LA and ranking last in total audience out of the 11 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season,” according to TVLine. The pilot episode brought in 6.6 million viewers.

So, is this the end of Grosse Pointe? Many shows that move to Friday nights that don’t start out on that day tend to be canceled within one to two seasons. S.W.A.T. (canceled yet again), Undateable, and Fresh Off the Boat are a few examples of this.

Happy’s Place, a new show that airs on Friday nights, is pulling in good ratings. The sitcom was renewed for Season 2. The Reba-led comedy and St. Denis Medical are NBC’s best-performing comedies. The pilot of Happy’s Place brought in 17.6 million viewers across platforms.

Some fans on social media believe that the move means that it might be the end for Gross Pointe.

So basically don’t start watching because it will be canceled shortly… — Craig L (@CalPLRBJ) March 18, 2025

if not doing great ratings wise, it’s going to get cancel — Ron Diesel🎧💪🇦🇬 (@RonDiesel12) March 18, 2025