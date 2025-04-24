‘The Voice’: Fan Favorite Coach Set to Return for Season 28

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice is bringing back one of its most popular coaches for Season 28 as Snoop Dogg will return to the famous red chairs this fall.

NBC announced the news on Wednesday (April 23) after Snoop’s Death Row Pictures production company signed a new multi-year deal with the network. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper previously served as a coach on Season 26 alongside Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home,” Snoop said in a statement. “The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

The Voice’s 27th season, which is currently airing, saw original coach Adam Levine return to the iconic red seat alongside first-timer Kelsea Ballerini and returning coaches John Legend and Bublé.

Snoop guided Jeremy Beloate to the finale during Season 26, where he finished in fifth place. In the final episode, Snoop talked highly of his time as a coach, telling host Carson Daly, “Man, this has been a great experience for me. I didn’t know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again.”

He also opened up about joining the show when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2024, saying, “Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music. So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real coach. And to really give direction to some of these artists that could be, you know, today’s next big thing.”

NBC hasn’t yet confirmed who will take up the other three red chairs for Season 28, but The Voice is known for rotating its coaches. Previous coaches have included Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, and more.