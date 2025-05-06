We’ll get to see what life is like for Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) as newlyweds — assuming nothing stops them from saying “I do” — on Chicago P.D.!

NBC has given some good news about its future beyond the current 12th season. Read on for everything we know about its future, including who will be back and more.

Is Chicago P.D. renewed for Season 13?

Yes! NBC announced that the drama will be returning on Monday, May 5.

When is the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale?

The current season wraps with its finale on Wednesday, May 21. Details have yet to be revealed about the episode, but we do know it will feature Burgess and Ruzek’s wedding.

Is anyone leaving Chicago P.D. after Season 12?

No exits have been announced as of yet. However, Fire is saying goodbye to Daniel Kyri‘s Ritter and Jake Lockett‘s Carver at the end of its current 13th season. And according to Deadline‘s report that includes the P.D. renewal, “other One Chicago departures are possible” so we’ll have to stay tuned to see if Intelligence loses anyone.

Who will be in the Chicago P.D. Season 13 cast?

Chicago P.D. Season 12 stars Jason Beghe (as Sergeant Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (as Officer Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (as Detective Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (as Officer Kevin Atwater), Amy Morton (as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (as Officer Dante Torres), and Toya Turner (as Officer Kiana Cook). As of now, it seems that they will all be back.

When will Chicago P.D. Season 13 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but it feels safe to say that NBC won’t change up its One Chicago Wednesdays, so we’d expect P.D. to continue airing at 10/9c.

Is there a Chicago P.D. Season 13 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early, and filming hasn’t started yet.

What’s the status of the other One Chicago shows?

Chicago Fire will return for its 14th season, and Chicago Med will be back for its 11th.