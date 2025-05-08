Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

We should still have two hours of Law & Order filling a weeknight during the 2025-2026 season. NBC has renewed the mothership for its 25th season, quite the milestone for the series that was off air for 12 years between its 20th and 21st.

The drama is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. Read on for everything we know about its future, from who will be back in Law & Order Season 25 to when it will premiere and more.

When was Law & Order renewed for Season 25?

NBC announced it will be returning for the 2025-2026 season on Thursday, May 8, just ahead of its Season 24 finale.

When’s the Law & Order Season 24 finale?

The current season wraps on Thursday, May 15, at 8/7c, with “Look the Other Way.” When a model is murdered, Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence. Maroun’s (Odelya Halevi) efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leaves Price (Hugh Dancy) in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court.

As Dancy told TV Insider in April 2025, the finale “involves one of the characters in a much more personal way than they had originally anticipated, and ultimately, in a way that has me questioning whether I know that person or not.”

He continued, “Price is left in place of not knowing whether he really knows his colleagues the way he thought he did. I suppose on another level, he is forced to balance up his commitment to the specifics of the law versus a more general sense of getting the right outcome, especially when one of the people concerned is somebody that he knows and cares for.”

Who’s in the Law & Order Season 25 cast?

Law & Order Season 24 stars Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, and Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter. It has not yet been announced if anyone will not be returning.

When will Law & Order Season 25 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but it seems likely Law & Order will continue to air Thursdays at 8/7c and premiere in the fall, meaning probably a late September or early October return date.

Is there a Law & Order Season 25 trailer yet?

Not yet.

What’s going on with the other Law & Order shows?

Law & Order: SVU has been renewed for its 27th season. The Organized Crime spinoff led by Christopher Meloni is currently airing its fifth season on Peacock after making the move from NBC to streaming. It has not yet been picked up for Season 6.