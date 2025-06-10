With the 2024-2025 season behind us, we’re already looking ahead to the fall. The wait might seem long for some of your favorites to return, especially with some shows ending on major cliffhangers, leaving us to wonder if characters will live or die. For example, NCIS: Origins has us wondering if Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is about to suffer another loss in his teammate and possible love interest, Lala (Mariel Molino), and Grey’s Anatomy had multiple doctors caught in an explosion at the hospital.

But the wait is going to be longer for some returning shows. The Rookie, which ended with Chenford so close to getting back together, is among those that won’t be back until 2026. Watson, too, which shockingly featured Moriarty’s (Randall Park) death, is a spring 2026 show. Survivor‘s milestone 50th season will be airing then as well (and the cast, including The White Lotus‘ Mike White, is already out). There are also quite a few game shows, both new and returning, including Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right at Night, and other competitions including American Idol, Beat Shazam, and more, that won’t be on the fall schedule.

Below, we take a look at all the shows being held for the midseason of the 2025-2026 season and include any premiere windows that have been released.