All the Shows Being Held for 2025-2026 Midseason

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Disney/Mike Taing; Paramount Network; Robert Voets / CBS

With the 2024-2025 season behind us, we’re already looking ahead to the fall. The wait might seem long for some of your favorites to return, especially with some shows ending on major cliffhangers, leaving us to wonder if characters will live or die. For example, NCIS: Origins has us wondering if Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is about to suffer another loss in his teammate and possible love interest, Lala (Mariel Molino), and Grey’s Anatomy had multiple doctors caught in an explosion at the hospital.

But the wait is going to be longer for some returning shows. The Rookie, which ended with Chenford so close to getting back together, is among those that won’t be back until 2026. Watson, too, which shockingly featured Moriarty’s (Randall Park) death, is a spring 2026 show. Survivor‘s milestone 50th season will be airing then as well (and the cast, including The White LotusMike White, is already out). There are also quite a few game shows, both new and returning, including Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right at Night, and other competitions including American IdolBeat Shazam, and more, that won’t be on the fall schedule.

Below, we take a look at all the shows being held for the midseason of the 2025-2026 season and include any premiere windows that have been released.

Padma Lakshmi for 'America's Culinary Cup'
Inez & Vinoodh

America's Culinary Cup (CBS)

Spring

'American Dad'
Fox

American Dad! (Fox)

2026

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan — 'American Idol'
Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

American Idol (ABC)

2026

Joel McHale in 'Animal Control' - 'Goats, Snakes, and Dogs'
Bettina Strauss/FOX

Animal Control (Fox)

Jamie Foxx with contestants in 'Beat Shazam'
Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox)

Josh Charles — 'Best Medicine'
Mark Mann

Best Medicine (Fox)

Ken Jennings — 'Celebrity Jeopardy'
Disney/Christopher Willard

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

2026

Niecy Nash with contestant Claire on 'Don't Forget the Lyrics'
Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox)

'Extracted'
Fox

Extracted (Fox)

Fox

The Faithful (Fox)

Presented over three consecutive weeks next Easter and Passover season

'Fear Factor The Next Chapter'
Fox

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (Fox)

Laci Mosely, Danny Pudi, Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak and Hal Cumpston — 'Going Dutch'
Pamela Littky/FOX

Going Dutch (Fox)

Harlan Coben attends the
Lia Toby/Getty Images

Harlan Coben's Final Twist (CBS) 

January

 

Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson — 'Hollywood Squares'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hollywood Squares (CBS)

January

Gordon Ramsay — 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Jeff Niera / FOX

Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)

Pearl and Nick Cannon — 'The Masked Singer'
Michael Becker / Fox

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Patrick Dempsey
Getty Images / FOX

Memory of a Killer (Fox)

Mentor/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay in 'Next Level Chef'
Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Next Level Baker (Fox)

Holiday special

Mentor Nyesha Arrington, Mentor/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay and Mentor Richard Blais — 'Next Level Chef'
Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Next Level Chef (Fox)

Drew Carey in 'The Price Is Right at Night'
Robert Voets/CBS

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)

January

Richard T. Jones as Grey, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley, Nathan Fillion as Nolan, and Alyssa Diaz as Angela — 'The Rookie'
Disney/Mike Taing

The Rookie (ABC)

2026

Jeff Probst in 'Survivor' Season 48 Episode 1 - 'The Get to Know You Game'
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor (50) (CBS)

Spring

Morris Chestnut in Watson - 'The Man with the Alien Hand'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson (CBS)

Spring

Ramon Rodriguez — 'Will Trent'
Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Will Trent (ABC)

2026

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshalls
Paramount Network

Y: Marshals (CBS)

Spring




