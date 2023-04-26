We live in an era where no television show is safe, making investing in a series even more difficult than it already is.

At the tail end of 2022, HBO hit shows Westworld and Raised By Wolves were among those canceled and booted off its streaming platform to be placed on Tubi and Roku for free. Titans and Doom Patrol also got the axe earlier this year since the DC Universe is getting reset by its new head James Gunn.

And don’t even get us started on all the cancelations over at Netflix. There have been over ten canceled shows at the streamer, and as of writing, we aren’t even halfway through the year.

While some shows were mercifully axed (looking at you, Pennyworth), others were terminated before they had a chance to tell their tale. Here are the shows we are sad to see go: