The 8 Best Shows Canceled in 2023 So Far

Isaac Rouse


We live in an era where no television show is safe, making investing in a series even more difficult than it already is.

At the tail end of 2022, HBO hit shows Westworld and Raised By Wolves were among those canceled and booted off its streaming platform to be placed on Tubi and Roku for free. Titans and Doom Patrol also got the axe earlier this year since the DC Universe is getting reset by its new head James Gunn.

And don’t even get us started on all the cancelations over at Netflix. There have been over ten canceled shows at the streamer, and as of writing, we aren’t even halfway through the year.

While some shows were mercifully axed (looking at you, Pennyworth), others were terminated before they had a chance to tell their tale. Here are the shows we are sad to see go:

'61st Street,' AMC Series, Courtney B. Vance as Franklin Roberts
George Burns/AMC

61st Street

61st Street is a drama that tackles the themes of institutional racism and corruption within the legal system of Chicago. Despite having completed filming for its second season, the show was canceled on January 6, with AMC opting for a tax break instead of airing the season. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, and Tosin Cole, and was originally intended to span two seasons. However, due to a 20 percent staff layoff resulting from AMC’s restructuring, the show’s future was ultimately cut short.

Ian Foreman and Madison Taylor Baez in 'Let the Right One In'
Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

Let the Right One In

Let the Right One In is a television series based on a Swedish vampire novel (and movie of the same name), which depicts a father caring for his 12-year-old daughter, who happens to be a vampire. Unfortunately, the show has been canceled and removed from Showtime’s streaming service. The removal occurred on January 30, along with another show, American Gigolo. TV Insider gave the show a 3 out of 5, saying, “Aiming for a more grounded realism, creator Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) clutters this once-haunting fable with traditional TV elements including the police procedural and a sci-fi thriller subplot.”

Alfred Molina in 'Three Pines'
Laurent Guérin/Prime Video

Three Pines

The mystery series followed Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, who was juggling several murder investigations in an idyllic Quebec village. On the way, he uncovered long-buried secrets and faced a few of his own ghosts. It was based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache novel series.

The season, now series finale, ended on a life-threatening cliffhanger for Molina’s character. Showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo expressed her disappointment with the cancellation on Instagram.

“I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal,” she said, “But I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

'The L Word' Stars, 'The L Word: Generation Q'
Hilary B. Gayle/Showtime

The L Word: Generation Q

In March, Showtime terminated Generation Q, the sequel series to The L Word, after three seasons.

Chris McCarthy, the CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, name-dropped the L Word franchise in December 2022 when he announced his plan “to lean into Showtime’s strengths” and cited three key areas for the channel’s brand: “Complex and subversive antiheroes like Dexter and Yellowjackets, powerful high-stakes worlds like Homeland and Billions, and unconventional cultural takes like The L Word and The Chi — all to make the biggest hits possible and build them into hit franchises as we have done very successfully across the company.”

A revival of the original 2004 show is in progress under the working title The L Word: New York, with creator Ilene Chaiken on board.

Warwick Davis in 'Willow'
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Willow

Disney+ experienced a challenging beginning to 2023, as evidenced by the loss of 2.4 million subscribers. The future of Willow, the follow-up series to George Lucas and Ron Howard‘s 1988 movie, appeared uncertain when reports surfaced that it had been canceled following the completion of its initial season. However, showrunner Jon Kasdan later clarified that no official decision had been made to scrap the show, leaving room for a potential revival.

NCIS: Los Angeles Chris O'Donnell LL Cool J

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Los Angeles has over 300 episodes and is a beloved procedural. However, due to high production costs, the show had to end. Although NCIS: L.A. is ending with its current season, fans can expect a conclusion to the series when it ends in May. Although the signs of its cancelation were there, it’s still rough to see the show go.

Ziwe Fumudoh Showtime Series
Myles Loftin/SHOWTIME

Ziwe

Ziwe Fumodoh‘s talk and variety show, known for its clever and cunning approach, originated as a web series before gaining popularity through viral Instagram Lives during the pandemic. Showtime eventually scooped it up and showcased Ziwe frequently engaging in contentious discussions with her guests in an attempt to provoke them into making prejudiced comments. However, on April 5, Showtime canceled the series, followed by executive Chris McCarthy explaining the network’s new approach to content will focus on franchises, anti-hero shows, and diverse cultures.

1899
Netflix

1899

1899 is a television series with a puzzle-box concept that takes place on a ship journeying from England to New York in the year 1899. The show was co-created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the same creative team behind Netflix’s time travel drama Dark. On January 2, the creators announced the cancellation of the show. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark,” said Odar. “But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.” It appears this show’s puzzle will never be solved.

