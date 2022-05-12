‘Magnum P.I.’ ‘Good Sam’ & ‘How We Roll’ Canceled at CBS

One of CBS’ more established dramas as well as two freshman series won’t be returning next season.

CBS has canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons and Good Sam and How We Roll after one each. Magnum‘s fourth season finale aired on May 6, while Good Sam‘s first season finale aired on May 4, and both left off with some big cliffhangers. Meanwhile, How We Roll‘s season is still currently airing, with two new episodes set to air on May 12.

This news comes after United States of Al and B Positive‘s cancellations last night and this afternoon, respectively. Bull is ending with its current sixth season, as announced in January, with the series finale set for May 26. With these announcements, we now know the fates of all of the scripted shows that are currently airing or have wrapped seasons on CBS. (Blood & Treasure is a summer series.)

Meanwhile, returning to CBS’ lineup for the 2022-2023 season are: The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, FBI (picked up for two more seasons), FBI: International (picked up for two more seasons), FBI: Most Wanted (picked up for two more seasons), Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., The Equalizer (picked up for two more seasons), Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.