Mina Starsiak Hawk ‘Not On Speaking Terms’ With ‘Good Bones’ Co-Star Cory Miller

Mina Starsiak Hawk has another feud to add to her list, as the HGTV star has opened up about her falling out with former Good Bones co-star Cory Miller.

Hawk touched on the topic on the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast after several fan questions asked why she and Miller had unfollowed each other on social media. The reality star made it clear to her listeners that she and Miller “are not on speaking terms.”

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” she said (per Closer). “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Miller frequently featured on Good Bones as a regular employee of Hawk’s Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation business, which she ran with her mother and co-star, Karen E. Laine. Despite being long-time friends, Hawk said “a couple things that happened toward the end [of the series]” led to their falling out.

Hawk, who wrapped up the eighth and final season of Good Bones back in August, said she realized she “doesn’t want that energy” in her life and instead is focusing on the positive influences surrounding her.

“I’ve got a lot of amazing people, and part of that means not hate-following or not anger-following like, ‘Let me see what this person is doing,’” Hawk explained regarding her unfollowing Miller on Instagram.

“So many people on social media follow people just because they want to see them fail or fall down or look fat in a picture or whatever it is. I’m just not interested in that. I don’t want other people to do it to me,” she continued.

Miller, who served as project manager on Good Bones, recently shared a video on his Instagram Stories teasing a new project with Hawk’s mom, Laine, which could have played into the falling out. Hawk has previously spoken about the tensions with her mother, noting that the pair haven’t talked to each other in over a year.

“I just kind of wanted to separate that out from my world, and he probably wanted to do the same,” Hawk added. “It’s a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end, particularly like they did, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have a choice to make a different choice.”

She noted that “there is a whole story” behind her rift with Miller but didn’t want to go into the details.

The clash with Miller comes amid Hawk’s feud with her brother, Tad Starsiak, whom she also fell out with during the filming of Good Bones‘ final season. Hawk recently spoke about how the tensions with her brother made for an awkward Thanksgiving.

However, Hawk is still on good terms with some of her other Good Bones co-stars, including MJ Coyle, who has been helping Hawk with her lake house renovation for her upcoming two-part HGTV special. Austin Aynes, who was part of the Good Bones demolition team, is also helping with the project.