'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Drops Big News About New HGTV Show

Martin Holmes
Comments
Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram

Good Bones

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is already busy at work on her upcoming Good Bones spinoff show, which will chronicle the renovation of her family lake house, located about 35 minutes from her Indianapolis home.

The reality star shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 11, which saw her in her car with a small camera set up on the dashboard.

“Look what we got going on today,” Hawk said in the clip. “Some big stove in the back of this truck that I’m driving down to the lake house.”

The two-part special is set to air on HGTV in 2024 and will follow Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, as they renovate the lake house. The spin-off comes after the eighth and final season of Good Bones wrapped up this past August.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Hawk previously said about the new project on her Mina AF podcast (per Closer). “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo, and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

Hawk has had the help of her former Good Bones co-star Coyle on the project, who she said she hopes sticks around should the show continue beyond two episodes.

“I am filming the lake house, and MJ is in there here and there; he comes and helps us demo, and I’m always throwing stuff against the wall to see what will stick,” she shared. “If any new show ever did stick, MJ would definitely be one of the people that I’d be like, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’”

Two people who haven’t been helping with the lake house project are Hawk’s mother, Karen E. Laine, and her brother, Tad Starsiak, both of whom had fallings out with Hawk over the past year. Hawk previously said she hadn’t spoken to her mom in over a year.

 

Laine is also involved in a new project, renovating a home in Wilmington, North Carolina, which has led many to speculate she is setting up her own spinoff series. On December 5, Good Bones alum Cory Miller shared an IG Story featuring Laine, which hinted at a new project by tagging HGTV.

As for Hawk, she is hoping the lake house will become a place where she can bond with her family, especially her children, Jack and Charlotte, but also with other family members she keeps in touch with.

“It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family to make these new, amazing memories,” she explained.

