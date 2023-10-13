‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hasn’t Spoken to Her Mom for a Year

Mina Starsiak Hawk has give an update on her fractured relationship with her mom, Karen E. Laine, who’s the co-star of her HGTV series Good Bones.

Speaking on her Mina AF podcast on Tuesday, October 10, Hawk said she hasn’t spoken to her mother in at least a year, revealing their “last communication” was in a series of emails.

“It just made me even more sad,” Mina said, reflecting on the email exchange. “I don’t know a way forward, which is really frustrating because I want to know a way, and I really think the issue with so many interpersonal relationship problems is when there’s all these layers and all these strings attached.”

She also revealed that she received a message from her mother on the morning of her podcast recording. “I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Hawk shared. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

Hawk and Laine both appear on the house-flipping reality series Good Bones, which focuses on Hawk’s Indianapolis-based company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Laine started the company with her daughter in 2007 but stepped back in 2019, though she still appears on the TV show.

However, over the past year or so, Hawk had a falling out with her mom and brothers. HGTV also announced earlier this year that Good Bones‘ currently airing eighth season would be the show’s last. She also has difficult relationships with other members of her family.

“My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place,” Hawk revealed on the August 28 episode of her podcast. “My brother William and I are in a kind of like a nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

With her family problems and her show coming to an end, Hawk confessed to “feeling like a mess” as she heads into the future.

“For the last eight years, while it’s not been earth-shattering, the regular income I’ve had is from the show, and I don’t have any regular income anymore,” she stated. “I actually don’t have any income unless I do something to create it.”

In September, Hawk announced on Facebook that she was closing her Indiana retail store because it was “really struggling.”

But with no TV show and no financial ties, Hawk said she is hoping this could perhaps serve as a catalyst for repairing these broken family relationships.

She said, “What I’m trying to figure out in my head is, ‘OK, if we can cut all the strings, if we can cut all the work ties, financial ties, just everything that makes you stay in a marriage, in a friendship, in a family relationship, if you can cut all the things where you’re relying on them or expecting them and it could just be, like, a choice, ‘OK I need nothing from you, you need nothing from me, we’re deciding we’re going to move forward and let go of the past or work through the past, whatever it is.'”