HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Tad Starsiak Proposes to Girlfriend Anna on Show’s Final Episode (VIDEO)

It was an emotional night as Good Bones aired its final episode on Tuesday (October 17) night, but it wasn’t all sad tears because Tad Starsiak ended things on a happy note.

The series finale saw Mina Starsiak Hawk helping her brother Tad renovate a property where he planned to live with his girlfriend, Anna Spiars. The siblings do an incredible job on the home, making sure to incorporate Tad and Anna’s unique taste and personality.

Anna was blown away as she toured the finished house, but the surprises didn’t end there. After showing Anna their brand-new kitchen, Tad got down on one knee and proposed.

“I love you with all my heart,” Tad said, fighting back tears. “And I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I thank God for you every single day. You’re my absolute best friend and my dearest companion. Will you marry me?”

“Yes, baby,” a choked-up Anna said as Tad put the ring on her finger.

The couple then embraced for a kiss before Mina, her mother and co-star Karen E. Laine, and other relatives entered the room to offer their cheers and congratulations.

“She is my person,” Tad said about Anna in a confessional. “She is my best friend. She’s my dearest friend. It’s like all this cliche stuff, but it’s very accurate. It’s very real. And I’m really glad I put a ring on it.”

It was a happy conclusion to the HGTV renovation series, which announced earlier this year that it would be ending after the eighth season. This comes after various tensions within the family behind the scenes.

“My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place,” Mina revealed on her Mina AF podcast in August. “My brother William and I are in a kind of like a nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Mina and her mom also haven’t spoken in over a year. “I don’t know a way forward,” the reality star said of her relationship with her mother. “Which is really frustrating because I want to know a way, and I really think the issue with so many interpersonal relationship problems is when there’s all these layers and all these strings attached.”