‘Magnum P.I.’ 2-Hour Series Finale Date Set

Thomas Magnum is ready to drive his convertible into the Hawaii sunset. Magnum P.I.will conclude with a two-hour episode in less than a month’s time.

According to TVLine, the double-length series finale will air on NBC on Wednesday, January 3, from 9/8c to 11/10c.

(The site also notes that the final season DVD set will arrive on January 30, instead of January 9, as previously announced.)

Magnum P.I.fans learned in July that the action drama — a reboot of Tom Selleck’s 1980s-era TV show of the same name — would end with its fifth season.

In better news for fans, the Season 5 finale works as a series finale, as showrunner Eric Guggenheim told TV Insider in October.

“There are certainly a couple of loose ends that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but there’s no major cliffhanger. No one gets shot or blown up. So I do think the finale works as a series finale,” Guggenheim said. “Is it how I would’ve chosen to end the series? No, but I do think it works.”

Of course, January’s series finale might not be the last time we see Jay Hernandez don Magnum’s shades. After all, NBC saved Magnum P.I. and ordered a fifth season in 2022 after CBS canceled the series. And Guggenheim gave us reason to believe we might Magnum and his colleagues again somewhere on TV.

“I think anything is possible,” he said. In recent years, so many shows have gotten canceled and uncanceled, or renewed and then canceled, or canceled and then revived on a different network or on a streaming platform. And we’ve obviously seen countless revivals. … For now, though, I’m just hoping that fans will enjoy these 10 episodes. This season was for them.”

