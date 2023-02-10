Canceled TV Shows 2023: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

We’re nearing the end of the 2022-2023 TV season, and there’s already a slew of shows that won’t be coming back later this year. Some long-running shows are coming to an end in 2023, and others won’t be able to continue their stories, even if they did initially get a season renewal (some got saved!).

Below is the list of all the TV shows we’re parting with this year. Some (like Outlander) will be releasing new seasons in 2023, with one more season to come. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)

ABC

A Million Little Things, five seasons

AMC

61st Street, one season

Damascus, canceled

Fear the Walking Dead, eight seasons

AMC+

Happy Valley, three seasons

Pantheon, one season

Animal Planet

Pitbulls and Parolees, 19 seasons

Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast, two seasons

Servant, four seasons

Shantaram, one season

CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, 14 seasons

CNBC

Money Court, two seasons

Jay Leno’s Garage, seven seasons

The CW

The Flash, nine seasons

Riverdale, seven seasons

Nancy Drew, four seasons

Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society, two seasons

FX

Mayans M.C., five seasons

Snowfall, six seasons

HBO

The Nevers, one season

Westworld, four seasons

HBO Max

Doom Patrol, four seasons

Gossip Girl, two seasons

Pennyworth, three seasons

Titans, four seasons

HLN

All Live Programming

Hulu

Animaniacs, three seasons

The Handmaid’s Tale, six seasons

The Hardy Boys, three seasons

Reboot, one season

NBC

The Blacklist, ten seasons

New Amsterdam, five seasons

Netflix

1899, 1 season

Aggretsuko, five seasons

Blockbuster, one season

Cobra Kai, six seasons

The Crown, six seasons

Dead End: Paranormal Park, two seasons

Inside Job, 1 season

Never Have I Ever, four seasons

MO, two seasons

The Umbrella Academy, four seasons

Uncoupled, 1 season

PBS

Sanditon, three seasons

Peacock

Vampire Academy, one season

One of Us Is Lying, two seasons

Prime Video

Hunters, one season

Showtime

American Gigolo, one season

Let the Right One In, one season

The Man Who Fell to Earth, one season

Your Honor, two seasons

Starz

Outlander, eight seasons

Syndication

Dr. Phil, 21 seasons