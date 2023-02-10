Canceled TV Shows 2023: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
We’re nearing the end of the 2022-2023 TV season, and there’s already a slew of shows that won’t be coming back later this year. Some long-running shows are coming to an end in 2023, and others won’t be able to continue their stories, even if they did initially get a season renewal (some got saved!).
Below is the list of all the TV shows we’re parting with this year. Some (like Outlander) will be releasing new seasons in 2023, with one more season to come. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
ABC
A Million Little Things, five seasons
AMC
61st Street, one season
Damascus, canceled
Fear the Walking Dead, eight seasons
AMC+
Happy Valley, three seasons
Pantheon, one season
Animal Planet
Pitbulls and Parolees, 19 seasons
Apple TV+
The Mosquito Coast, two seasons
Servant, four seasons
Shantaram, one season
CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles, 14 seasons
CNBC
Money Court, two seasons
Jay Leno’s Garage, seven seasons
The CW
The Flash, nine seasons
Riverdale, seven seasons
Nancy Drew, four seasons
Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society, two seasons
FX
Mayans M.C., five seasons
Snowfall, six seasons
HBO
The Nevers, one season
Westworld, four seasons
HBO Max
Doom Patrol, four seasons
Gossip Girl, two seasons
Pennyworth, three seasons
Titans, four seasons
HLN
All Live Programming
Hulu
Animaniacs, three seasons
The Handmaid’s Tale, six seasons
The Hardy Boys, three seasons
Reboot, one season
NBC
The Blacklist, ten seasons
New Amsterdam, five seasons
Netflix
1899, 1 season
Aggretsuko, five seasons
Blockbuster, one season
Cobra Kai, six seasons
The Crown, six seasons
Dead End: Paranormal Park, two seasons
Inside Job, 1 season
Never Have I Ever, four seasons
MO, two seasons
The Umbrella Academy, four seasons
Uncoupled, 1 season
PBS
Sanditon, three seasons
Peacock
Vampire Academy, one season
One of Us Is Lying, two seasons
Prime Video
Hunters, one season
Showtime
American Gigolo, one season
Let the Right One In, one season
The Man Who Fell to Earth, one season
Your Honor, two seasons
Starz
Outlander, eight seasons
Syndication
Dr. Phil, 21 seasons