‘Miracle Workers’ Canceled at TBS: Will Daniel Radcliffe Comedy Find a New Home?

The Daniel Radcliffe-starring comedy anthology series Miracle Workers has been canceled at TBS after four seasons, making the August 28 episode the series finale. But now loyal fans are wondering if the show might be saved by another network or streaming service.

As reported by Deadline, the show’s future looked grim back in January when TBS no longer had options on the cast, meaning new deals would have needed to be made for a possible fifth season.

However, the creative team was said to have had storyline ideas already in place for Season 5, so if ratings for Season 4 did well, it was possible the show could have been renewed. And sources say that Radcliffe is keen to carry on with the show, which is something of a pet project of his.

In addition to Radcliffe, the series starred Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass, who portrayed new characters each season. The fourth season, subtitled “End Times,” was set in a postnuclear apocalyptic world and followed Road Warrior Sid (Radcliffe) and Warlord Freya Exaltada (Viswanathan), along with their War Dog Scraps (Bass).

Miracle Workers was the last live-action scripted comedy on TBS and one of only two scripted series still on the network. With its cancellation, only the animated series American Dad remains.

It’s always possible another network or streamer could pick the series up. In recent years, Amazon Freevee has become the go-to streamer for taking on canceled shows, including the Jeff Daniels Showtime drama American Rust and the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers premiered on February 12, 2019, and was based on Rich’s 2012 novel What in God’s Name. Similar to the classic British comedy Blackadder, the show took on a different time period and genre each season.

The first season saw Radcliffe and Viswanathan playing low-level angels working for a desperately bored God (Buscemi) while trying to save humanity. Season 2 tackled the Dark Ages, with Radcliffe playing Prince Chauncley the Pretty Cool. And the third season took on the Oregon Trail for a Western-themed story.