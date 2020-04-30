Shows
90 Day Fiance
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
Fear the Walking Dead
Grey's Anatomy
The Mandalorian
Married at First Sight
The Masked Singer
NCIS
The Queen's Gambit
Supernatural
This Is Us
The Undoing
The Voice
More Shows
Recaps
Reviews
What to Watch
Find & Remind
Holidays
The Great
TV-MA
8.1
History
Comedy drama
An anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia during the comedic rise of Catherine the Great.
Airs
on
Hulu
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Elle Fanning
Catherine
Nicholas Hoult
Peter
Phoebe Fox
Marial
Adam Godley
Archbishop
Gwilym Lee
Grigor
Charity Wakefield
Georgina
Douglas Hodge
Velementov
Sacha Dhawan
Orlov
Tony McNamara
Creator
Tony McNamara
Executive Producer
Marian Macgowan
Executive Producer
Josh Kesselman
Executive Producer
Ron West
Executive Producer
Brittany Kahan Ward
Executive Producer
Doug Mankoff
Executive Producer
Andrew Spaulding
Executive Producer
Elle Fanning
Orlov
Mark Winemaker
Executive Producer
Matt Shakman
Executive Producer
News
May 15, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: An Animated 'Blacklist' Finale, CBS 'On the Front Lines,' Hulu's 'The (Not-So) Great'
May 14, 10:00 am
Preview
Don't Expect 'The Great' to Be a History Lesson About the Russian Ruler
April 30, 2:00 pm
What's Coming and Going From Hulu in May 2020