Broadcast TV in Limbo: 28 Shows Still Awaiting Renewal

It’s springtime, which means the days are getting warmer, the trees are getting greener, and TV fans are biting their nails and pulling out their hair as they wait to hear the fate of their favorite broadcast series.

We’ve already gotten some renewals this year and some cancellations — Monarch was dethroned and The Resident was evicted, for example — but more than two dozen shows still hang in the balance.

Below, see the scripted series that the broadcast networks haven’t renewed or canceled yet, along with ratings figures (including rounded total viewership stats) from TV Series Finale.