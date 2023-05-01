Broadcast TV in Limbo: 28 Shows Still Awaiting Renewal

'9-1-1,' 'The Rookie: Feds,' 'The Conners'
It’s springtime, which means the days are getting warmer, the trees are getting greener, and TV fans are biting their nails and pulling out their hair as they wait to hear the fate of their favorite broadcast series.

We’ve already gotten some renewals this year and some cancellations — Monarch was dethroned and The Resident was evicted, for example — but more than two dozen shows still hang in the balance.

Below, see the scripted series that the broadcast networks haven’t renewed or canceled yet, along with ratings figures (including rounded total viewership stats) from TV Series Finale.

Oliver Stark as Buck in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/Fox

9-1-1 (Fox)

Though this first-responder drama’s 18-to-49 demo rating (0.69) and total viewership figure (4.8 million) are both down from last season — by 20 percent and 8 percent, respectively — it’s still leading other Fox shows in both metrics.

Gina Torres as Tommy in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Jordin Althaus/Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1’s Texas-set spin-off isn’t far behind the original, with an average rating of 0.46 in the 18-to-49 demo and 3.7 million viewers.

Hilary Swank as Eileen in 'Alaska Daily'
Darko Sikman/ABC

Alaska Daily (ABC)

Hilary Swank’s crime drama is second-to-last among ABC’s scripted shows in the 18-to-49 ratings (0.23) but above the already-renewed Abbott Elementary in total viewers (2.8 million).

'All American: Homecoming' cast members
The CW

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

All American has already been renewed, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this spinoff fares similarly: Its 18-to-49 rating average is 0.11, The CW’s third-best, and its total viewership average is 0.37 million.

Ana Gasteyer as Katherine in 'American Auto'
Greg Gayne/NBC

American Auto (NBC)

This car-manufacturer sitcom isn’t firing on all cylinders, numbers-wise: Its average 18-to-49 rating is 0.28 and its average total viewership is 2.0 million.

Joel McHale as Frank in 'Animal Control'
Shane Harvey/FOX

Animal Control (Fox)

This new Joel McHale comedy hasn’t kept a ton of viewers in its net, with an average 18-to-49 demo rating of 0.25 and average total viewership of 1.3 million.

Jensen Ackles as Beau in 'Big Sky'
Michael Moriatis/ABC

Big Sky (ABC)

The crime drama got a reboot of sorts in Season 3, but to diminishing returns — it’s down 18 percent in the 18-to-49 demo (0.25) and 11 percent in total viewers (2.3 million) compared to last season.

Mayim Bialik as Kat in 'Call Me Kat'
Fox

Call Me Kat (Fox)

Now in its third season, this cat café sitcom starring Mayim Bialik has an average 18-to-49 demo rating of 0.21 and an average total viewership of 1.2 million.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie in 'The Company You Keep'
Eric McCandless/ABC

The Company You Keep (ABC)

This sexy spy drama hasn’t seduced many American households: It has an average rating of 2.6 in the 18-to-49 demo and an average total viewership of 2.4 million.

Sara Gilbert as Darlene in 'The Conners'
Christopher Willard/ABC

The Conners (ABC)

The Roseanne spinoff ties Abbott Elementary for first among ABC shows in average 18-to-49 rating (0.50), and its average total viewership (3.8 million) ranks it in the networks’ top five.

Amanda Warren as Haywood in 'East New York'
Peter Kramer/CBS

East New York (CBS)

This cop drama starring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits is on the lower end of CBS’ spectrum with its 18-to-49 demo average (0.39) and its total viewer average (5.0 million).

Roselyn Sánchez and Kiara Barnes as Elena and Ruby in 'Fantasy Island'
Laura Magruder/FOX

Fantasy Island (Fox)

Though this anthology reboot’s average total viewership (1.8 million) is decent for Fox, its producers are probably fantasizing of a better average 18-to-49 demo rating than 0.20.

'Gotham Knights' cast member
The CW

Gotham Knights (The CW)

This alternate-universe DC series is beating the other freshman CW series, with an average 18-to-49 demo rating of 0.09 and an average total viewership of 0.47 million.

'Grand Crew' cast members
NBC

Grand Crew (NBC)

The Grand Crew ratings ain’t grand, sadly: Its average 18-to-49 rating is 0.17 and its average total viewership is 1.2 million, ranking the friend-group sitcom last among NBC shows on both counts.

Jimmy Tatro as Connor in 'Home Economics'
Temma Hankin/ABC

Home Economics (ABC)

This family comedy’s third season is up in both its average 18-to-49 rating (0.35, a gain of more than 6 percent) and its total viewership (2.0 million, a gain of nearly 6 percent).

'HouseBroken' characters
Fox

HouseBroken (Fox)

This animated sitcom about anthropomorphic animals tails all other Fox shows in both metrics, with an average 18-to-49 demo of 0.19 and an average total viewership of 0.7 million.

Olivia Liang as Nicky in 'Kung Fu'
Dean Buscher/The CW

Kung Fu (The CW)

The CW’s martial-arts-heavy drama is down more than 18 percent year-over-year in the 18-to-49 demo (0.07) and down more than 20 percent in total viewers (0.41 million)

'Lopez vs. Lopez' cast members
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

A more accurate title might be Lopez and Lopez vs. Time Slot Competition: The father-daughter sitcom has gotten an 18-to-49 average of 0.27 and a total viewership average of 2.0 million.

Gina Rodriguez as Nell in 'Not Dead Yet'
Lara Solanki/ABC

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Gina Rodriguez’s obituary-writer comedy is, yes, not dead yet — with its average 18-to-49 rating (0.32) and average total viewership (2.3 million) in the middle of ABC’s pack.

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone in 'The Rookie: Feds'
Raymond Liu/ABC

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

This spinoff of The Rookie has only gotten about two-thirds of its already-renewed predecessor’s average 18-to-49 rating (0.30 vs. 0.43) and average total viewership (2.4 million vs. 3.8 million) this season.

'S.W.A.T.' cast members
Jordin Althaus/CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore’s procedural police drama is down nearly 6 percent year-over-year in the 18-to-49 demo (0.42) but up 18 percent in total viewers (5.1 million).

Tyler Hoechlin as Superman in 'Superman & Lois'
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Of The CW’s pending series, this superhero drama has the best average 18-to-49 rating (0.11) and the second-best average total viewership (0.67 million).

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as Harry and Helen in 'True Lies'
Alan Markfield/CBS

True Lies (CBS)

True Lies seems truly doomed, with the Steve HoweyGinger Gonzaga action drama ranking last among CBS shows in the 18-to-49 demo (0.25) and total viewers (2.7 million).

Jared Padalecki as Walker in 'Walker'
Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker (The CW)

This Texas Ranger drama starring Jared Padalecki ranks as The CW’s most-watched scripted series in total viewers, with an average of 0.71 million, and it boasts an average 18-to-49 demo of 0.09.

Katherine McNamara as Abby in 'Walker: Independence'
Anna Kooris/The CW

Walker: Independence (The CW)

Walker’s 19th-century-set spinoff ranks low for The CW in the 18-to-49 demo, with an average rating of 0.05, but high for the network in total viewers, with an average of 0.50 million.

Jaime Pressly as Barb in 'Welcome to Flatch'
Brownie Harris/Fox

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

This small-town Ohio mockumentary is the only Fox show to improve both its average 18-to-49 rating (0.23, up 35 percent) and its average total viewership (1.0 million, up 30 percent) this season.

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary in 'The Winchesters'
Matt Miller/The CW

The Winchesters (The CW)

Supernatural’s prequel series has so-so ratings for The CW, ranking seventh for the network in the 18-to-49 demo, with an average of 0.07, and in total viewers, with an average of 0.46 million.

'Young Rock' cast members
Mark Taylor/NBC

Young Rock (NBC)

Dwayne Johnson’s semi-autobiographical sitcom doesn’t have the lure of his big-screen movies: Its 18-to-49 average is 0.25 and its total viewership average is 1.4 million.

