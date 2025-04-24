In the next couple of weeks, CBS will release the full details of its fall 2025-2026 schedule, premiere dates, and other details, but already the network’s plans are starting to come into view.

Several of its hit series have already been renewed ahead of their current seasons’ finales and are expected to return sometime in or after September. Plus, we already know of a few series that won’t be returning to your screens this fall — including a few jaw-dropping cancellations — as well as some new series that will be joining the mix.

Here’s what we know about CBS’s fall 2025-2026 TV plans so far, but be sure to bookmark this page for updates soon to come!

Renewed CBS Shows

CBS has already given renewals for 48 Hours Season 37, The Amazing Race Season 38, Elsbeth Season 3, FBI Seasons 8 and 9, Fire Country Season 4, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2, Ghosts Seasons 5 and 6, Hollywood Squares Season 2, Matlock Season 2, NCIS Season 23, NCIS: Origins Season 2, NCIS: Sydney Season 3, The Neighborhood Season 8 (final season), Survivor Seasons 49 and 50, Tracker Season 3, and Watson Season 2.

Canceled CBS Shows

Shows that won’t be returning for this year’s fall schedule include FBI spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, which were shockingly canceled by the network. Plus, the network will say goodbye (again) to S.W.A.T., and Poppa’s House was not renewed for a second season after its series debut last year. Reality competition series The Summit will also not return for a second season.

CBS Shows That Haven’t Been Canceled or Renewed Yet

CBS has not yet renewed 60 Minutes for Season 58, as Season 57 is still airing amid turmoil with Donald Trump and a major leadership shakeup. Also currently on the bubble is The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah.

New CBS Shows

There are several shows that are expected to join the network’s fall 2025 lineup:

Boston Blue is a spinoff of Blue Bloods that centers on Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Lena Peters, the daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

CIA is a Tom Ellis-led offshoot of FBI that was greenlit by the network, despite the cancellation of two other spinoffs.

DMV is a single-camera workplace comedy from Dana Klein and is based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. The show stars Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tony Cavalero, and Gigi Zumbado.

Einstein is a drama series starring Matthew Gray Gubler in the title role alongside Rosa Salazar. Created by Monk‘s Andy Breckman, the series is an adaptation of a German show and follows the “brilliant but directionless” grandson of Albert Einstein who is a professor at Princeton and is asked to help with difficult cases by a detective.

The Road is a new singing competition series headlined by Keith Urban and executive-produced by Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser. Urban will perform his hits, and the contestants will serve as his opening acts, with audience members choosing who’ll continue with Urban’s road tour.

Sheriff Country, a spinoff of Fire Country, features Morena Baccarin in the lead as Sheriff Mickey Fox, who investigates crimes in Edgewater. W. Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver also star.

(The Equalizer spinoff that would’ve featured Titus Welliver was not picked up by the network, and another rumored spinoff of The Neighborhood was canned by the network as well.)

CBS Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

CBS has not yet announced its list of premiere dates, but check back for updates.

CBS Fall 2025 Schedule

CBS’s fall 2025-2026 schedule hasn’t been revealed yet, but watch this space.

CBS Fall 2025 News

