Donnie Wahlberg Teases ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’ – Fans React

Blue Bloods might be over, but Donnie Wahlberg‘s Danny Reagan is ready to get right back into the thick of things.

On Tuesday (March 25), Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a teaser for the upcoming spinoff series, Boston Blue, which is set to premiere on CBS this fall. “So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue!” the actor wrote.

“The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall!” he added.

Boston Blue will see Wahlberg’s Danny, a former NYPD detective, moving from New York to Boston, where he’ll join up with a new partner to tackle crime in Massachusetts. According to the official description, Danny will be partnered up with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. There is no word yet on who will play Lena.

It’s also unclear if any other Blue Bloods cast members will appear in the spinoff. In the Blue Bloods series finale, Danny asked his longtime partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) out on a date, so fans should probably expect at least some sort of follow-up on this situation.

Fans flooded the comments to react to the new teaser, with many excited and others still commiserating the end of Blue Bloods.

“YAY!!!!!! This makes me so happy!!! We were just saying how much we miss Blue Bloods!!!!” wrote one user.

“So excited for you and the new show!! And maybe some cameo,” said another.

“Can’t wait. I do hope some of the old cast makes some appearances. Still so sad that Blue Bloods has ended. Still miss it so much,” another added.

Another said, “I wish it was the entire family that’s what made blue blood work not just 1 character.”

“Canny wait!!! Wasn’t ready to say cheerio to Danny! Boston will be a cracking backdrop too,” wrote one commenter.

“This is gonna be legendary! So excited for this next chapter!” said another.

Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist and L.A.’s Finest) will serve as showrunners and executive-produce alongside Wahlberg, Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed on the new series.

According to Deadline, Boston Blue wasn’t originally conceived as a Blue Bloods spinoff. The series was intended to follow a family of cops in Boston whose eldest daughter is partnered with a new transfer from LAPD. However, after realizing the opportunity to expand the Blue Bloods universe, the production team reached out to Wahlberg to see if he’d like to reprise his character as that transfer.

Blue Bloods premiered on CBS on September 24, 2010, and ran for 14 seasons and 293 episodes, ending its run on December 13, 2024.

Boston Blue, This Fall, CBS