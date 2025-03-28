TV Insider chatted with the producers and cast of Matlock at PaleyFest 2025 earlier this week. And while the main focus was on the last few episodes of Season 1, we also quizzed the show’s creative team about what viewers can expect when the hit CBS series returns for its sophomore season.

We’ve been told that the identity of the person at Jacobson Moore who kept quiet about information that might have prevented the drugs that killed Matty’s (Kathy Bates) daughter from being accessible to her will be revealed. So where does that leave Matty and her co-workers in Season 2?

“I actually just spent the day in the writers’ room last week as they prepare for Season 2,” Kat Coiro, director and executive producer, teased to TV Insider. “I can say that there’s still a lot that you guys are going to have to figure out. In a way, the show has a slow drip. It’s not just huge plot each week. It’s psychologically complex. It’ll go on for years.”

Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Jason Ritter‘s (Julian) wife, has already spoken out about wanting to appear on Matlock. And with what’s to come in Season 2, there might be room! “There are going to be a lot of new characters,” Coiro reveals. “There are a lot of amazing actors who have expressed interest in coming onto the second season, which is always really exciting. One that’s public is Jason’s wife, Melanie Lynskey.” Speaking of Ritter, who made headlines over the mustache he’s grown for Lanterns, Coiro quips, “Jason’s mustache is also a character in the second season.”

The new characters Coiro refers to will be helping tell the tales that are going to fuel Matlock‘s sophomore season storylines.

What can executive producer Eric Christian Olsen say about Season 2? “I can say that Jennie’s a genius,” the actor-turned-producer raves. “She has perfectly navigated giving enough at the end of this season to satisfy the audience and left enough there to propel us to Season 2 — which is unbelievable.”

Coiro, who started out her show business career as an actress in New York, shared with us that she’ll be making an appearance in Matlock‘s Season 1 finale. Might we see Olsen, best known for his role as Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles, pop up on screen as a guest star or in some kind of cameo?

“I try to be really good about not acting in stuff that we’re producing,” he responds, “[but] there are moments, especially when watching Kathy, that I deeply yearn to be in a scene with her.”

Matlock isn’t exactly a reboot and it’s not quite a revival either given that Matty’s real name is Madeline Kingston — not Matlock. But the name and original opening theme were a great hook to get viewers to sample the show. Does Olsen see value in bringing back other series in similar fashions?

“Yes, and we’re currently working on them,” he shares. “There are so many series that hold a special place in my heart like Matlock did.”

Olsen says that intellectual properties shouldn’t be revisited without there being a plan. “What’s the reason to bring it back?” he rhetorically asks. “There are certain shows that in this moment in time have an opportunity.”

What shows did Olsen grow up with? “NYPD Blue,” he says. “I [also] watched Matlock at my grandparents’.”

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS