When it comes to CBS‘s fall schedule, the 2025-2026 TV slate is filled with returning favorites and plenty of exciting and fun new titles that will surely thrill viewers.

Whether you’re excited for scripted dramas and comedies or reality competitions, there’s something for every kind of viewer in CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup. In addition to unveiling what’s coming this fall, CBS also revealed its spring lineup, which includes a Yellowstone spinoff, Y. Marshals (working title) starring Luke Grimes. And Blue Bloods fans will be thrilled to rejoin Donnie Wahlberg‘s Danny Reagan for Boston Blue this fall.

Among the returning CBS titles coming to TV in fall 2025 are The Amazing Race (Season 38), Elsbeth (Season 3), FBI (Season 8), Fire Country (Season 4), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2), Ghosts (Season 5), Matlock (Season 2), NCIS (Season 23), NCIS: Origins (Season 2), NCIS: Sydney (Season 3), The Neighborhood (Season 8), Tracker (Season 3), Watson (Season 2), Survivor (Season 49), Hollywood Squares (Season 2), and 48 Hours (Season 37) to name a few.

As mentioned above, Boston Blue joins a lineup of returning shows alongside three other new series, including dramas Sheriff Country and CIA, the latter of which stars Lucifer favorite Tom Ellis. DMV will be the network’s only new scripted comedy joining the fall lineup.

In addition to Y: Marshals‘ order, CBS also revealed that it has ordered Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist, the network’s first-ever true-crime series from the bestselling mystery author. On the unscripted side of things, the singing competition The Road, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Keith Urban, featuring Gretchen Wilson, will debut this fall alongside Tracker on Sunday nights.

Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi‘s new cooking competition series, America’s Culinary Cup, will debut this spring with the highly anticipated 50th season of Survivor. Looking even further into the future, CBS has prepared to debut its highly anticipated series Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler, in the 2026-2027 season alongside the newly ordered Cupertino, a new series from Evil and Elsbeth duo Robert and Michelle King.

Check out CBS’s 2025-2026 schedule below:

Mondays

Fall & Spring

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: DMV (New Series)

9:00 p.m.: FBI

10:00 p.m.: CIA (New Series)

Tuesdays

Fall & Spring

8:00 p.m.: NCIS

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney

Wednesdays

Fall

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

January

8:00 p.m.: Hollywood Squares

9:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right

10:00 p.m.: Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (New Series)

Spring

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: America’s Culinary Cup (New Series)

Thursdays

Fall & Spring

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: Matlock

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth

Fridays

Fall & Spring

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (New Series)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (New Series)

Saturday

8:00 p.m.: CBS Encores

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday

Fall

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Tracker

9:00 p.m. The Road

Spring

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Tracker

9:00 p.m. Y: Marshals (New Series)

10:00 p.m.: Watson