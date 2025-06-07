Warning: Potential Euphoria spoilers below!

Sydney Sweeney says her Euphoria character, Cassie, is “crazy” in the HBO drama’s long-awaited third season — and “even worse” than she was in Season 2, in fact — but can’t reveal whether a wedding is in store for her onscreen alter-ego.

When Sweeney sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a Tonight Show interview on Thursday, June 5, the host presented her with a photo of herself filming a wedding scene for Euphoria Season 3. In the pic, Sweeney is wearing a strapless wedding dress, as seen in the Tonight Show clip below.

So, is Cassie really walking down the aisle?

“Um, I can’t confirm or deny,” Sweeney told Fallon. “Nope. … Who knows, that could be AI.”

“No, it can’t,” Fallon said, laughing.

Even so, the Tonight Show emcee agreed to save that discussion for Sweeney’s next appearance on the talk show.

“Next time, when I can actually say everything, I’d love to,” Sweeney said.

The actor shared more Euphoria Season 3 details in an Empire interview published last month.

“I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear,” she told the magazine. “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. [Creator] Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.”

When her interviewer asked if Season 3 would be more unhinged than Season 2 — which ended more than four years ago — Sweeney said yes.

Euphoria, which debuted in 2019, stars Zendaya as Rue, a recovering drug addict who struggles to stay sober and to re-acclimate to high school life in the teen drama’s first two seasons. Cassie is one of Rue’s classmates, one who has a tenuous relationship with football player Chris McKay (Algee Smith) in Season 1 and an abusive one with quarterback Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) in Season 2.

