Matlock was one of the hit new shows of 2024. Case in point: It scored the first series renewal of the season after just two episodes aired this past fall. The Kathy Bates-led legal drama returns later this month. With Season 2 on the horizon, here’s everything there is to know so far about Matlock‘s future.

When does Matlock return?

Matlock‘s midseason premiere airs Thursday, January 30 at 9/8c on CBS. It’s preceded by the midseason premieres of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (8/7c) and Ghosts (8:30/7:30c) and followed by the return of Elsbeth (10/9c). See the full 2025 midseason premiere schedule here.

How many episodes are in Matlock Season 1?

As star Skye P. Marshall confirmed to TV Insider, there are 18 episodes in Season 1. Eight of them have already aired, leaving 10 episodes to debut in Season 1.

When are new episodes of Matlock?

Matlock‘s weekly air time is Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS. Next-day streaming is available on Paramount+. There’s always the possibility that other special programming will create pauses in the release schedule. We’ll continue to report the latest schedule updates should there be any changes.

When does Matlock Season 2 come out?

Given that Matlock has already wrapped filming its first season, and that it’s already been renewed, the creative team could get started on writing the second season at any time (if they haven’t started already). It’s too early to know when Season 2 will premiere, but it’s safe to assume that it will come out in fall 2025 (Season 1 premiered in fall 2024).

Who is in the Matlock cast?

Inspired by the Andy Griffith series of the same name but not a direct remake, Matlock stars Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

The first episode revealed the show’s major twist: Matty is actually working undercover to uncover documents she believes were immorally buried by a lawyer at Jacobson Moore in order to keep opioids on the market. She’s fighting to avenge her daughter, who died of an opioid overdose.

Matlock recurring and guest stars include Beau Bridges, Eme Ikwuakor, Yael Grobglas, and Aaron Harris. The creator of Jane the Virgin, Jennie Snyder Urman, serves as showrunner. An official Season 2 cast list has not been announced, but expect Bates and Marshall to return at the very least.

That’s all there is to know about Matlock Season 2 for now, but stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest updates.