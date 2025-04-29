The Amazing Race premiered on CBS in 2001 and has now been airing for more than two decades. In March 2025, Season 37 premiered and featured 14 new pairs of contestants racing around the world.

So, what does the future hold for this competition series? Scroll down for everything we know so far about whether there will be another installment.

Will there be a Season 38 of The Amazing Race?

Yes, it was confirmed on March 18, 2025, that the show will be returning. Host Phil Keoghan announced the news via Instagram shortly after the premiere of Season 37.

The season was beginning production, and Keoghan was at the start line in the Netherlands. “I’m waiting for teams to arrive here for the start of Season 38,” he said. “Our contestants have just touched down. They’ll be making their way here. They are out of the house and ready for this season of The Amazing Race.”

The video was captioned, “We can’t wait to keep on racing! See you for #AmazingRace Season 38.” Keoghan also hinted that there will be more racing to come. “Who knows, we might even get all the way up to 40 and beyond,” he added. “Wouldn’t that be nice?”

When does The Amazing Race Season 38 premiere?

An exact premiere date has not been announced yet, but the show will return in the fall of 2025. It was announced as part of CBS’ 2025-2026 programming slate.

In 2023 and 2024, only one season of The Amazing Race aired each year. However, there have been plenty of times that two seasons of the show have aired in a calendar year in the past, so it looks like 2025 is returning to that schedule.

Who is in The Amazing Race Season 38 cast?

CBS has not confirmed the cast list for Season 38 yet, but it’s rumored to include former Big Brother cast members who are each paired up with a loved one. Make sure to check back for updates as the premiere date gets closer!

