For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

The spirits of Woodstone will be haunting CBS for quite a while longer as the network announced a two-season renewal for the hit comedy Ghosts.

This means that the series will continue for Seasons 5 and 6 through the 2026-2027 television season. In other words, it’s time for fans to celebrate. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the forthcoming season of the series, ranging from a potential premiere date to returning cast members, and much more.

When will Ghosts Season 5 premiere?

No premiere date is currently set for Season 5 of Ghosts, but considering the series has been a fall slate mainstay since its debut in 2021, it’s likely to be back sometime between late September and early November when fall premieres typically unfold. Season 4 premiered on October 17, 2024, just in time for spooky season. Stay tuned for updates surrounding the premiere as we look ahead to Season 5.

Who will star in Ghosts Season 5?

Currently, we anticipate the show’s large ensemble to return for more shenanigans, including Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza. Also, we’d guess that recurring stars like Caroline Aaron and Betsy Sodaro will likely be back, but only time will tell for certain.

What will Ghosts Season 5 be about?

Ghosts Season 5 will continue the story of living couple Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) as they run their B&B estate known as Woodstone, as well as their newly opened restaurant Mahesh, all while cohabitating with an eclectic mix of ghosts who stir up some silly shenanigans on a day-to-day basis.

Who makes Ghosts Season 5?

Ghosts is executive-produced by showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman alongside, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson.

Why was Ghosts renewed for Season 5?

According to CBS, Ghosts delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming having increased by nine percent year over year.

Don’t miss what’s next, stay tuned for more on Season 5 as we approach the next chapter, and let us know what you hope to see as the series continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, CBS